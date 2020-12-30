Steps And Tricks For You To Protect A PDF With Your Password

You’re already in the modern world, and almost everything runs on technology now. They make things a lot easier for all people. However, it is not always rainbows and sunshine. There are still some downsides to this. There could be an apocalypse one day, and technology could overrun the world! Now that’s a scary thing to think.

However, kidding aside, one significant downside that this modern-day world provides is that it is a lot easier for all hackers out there to access your personal information. And not just the hackers, even your co-workers can get access to them quickly. That is why there is a tool that helps you add a security password to keep them safe.

Steps On How You Can Create And Add A Password To Your PDF File

You need to go through a few steps so you could add a password protect PDF, and this article will provide all the help you will need to process them easily and quickly. However, before anything else, there are certain things that you will need to know first before going on the site.

By getting ready, you must have your document with you already before going to this site. By doing this, you would save a lot of time that you will need to spend on this website. This is important because they have a specific feature that helps you with this. You will know this feature later on. So stay tuned for more!

Since everything is already with you, you may proceed to the first step now. And that step should select the specific document that you wanted to lock. Since this is the first step, it would be a waste if you do not have your file yet. Now, since you have that, all you need to do is drag and drop that document on the space below.

The next thing that you will need to do is type in your preferred password. But keep in mind that your password must be strong enough so that no one would easily guess it. Be sure to add a capital letter, numerals, and other symbols. This can also meet the requirement that you will need to change your password. That’s as easy as it gets.

The third part is the easiest of them all. Once you have already done adding and protecting your document with a password, you’re finished. Just send this as an email directly to another person or copy and paste the link they have provided so you can attach it to the text message and email and send it to your preferred person.

Now, since everything else is done, the last thing that you will need to do is download your newly encrypted document on your Google Drive account, computer, device, or even dropbox. That’s alright! You can do as you please. And now you’re done! You do not need to do anything else. Just take a rest and relax as you have a sure safe and encrypted file.

Best Feature That This Website Offers

There are tons of cool and unique features GoGoPDF has to offer. They are most proud of these features since they have done much work in building and perfecting this. That is why these are a few unique features that this website offers. Take note that these are just some of them. There are tons of other amazing things they offer.

Compatibility In Multiple Platforms And Browsers

One of the fantastic things that this website has is that they offer compatibility in multiple browsers and platforms, unlike any other. It doesn’t matter if you are using Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer, or even Microsoft Edge’s newest update. You could enjoy all their features with any browser available on the internet.

Besides, if you are rocking the Mac, Linux, Windows, or any other operating systems in the world, that would be alright since you could still edit your PDF documents on this website. With any PDF problems you may have, GoGoPDF has you covered! Just go to their site and enjoy!

A Security And Privacy Policy Unlike Any Other

Another thing they are most proud of is their security and privacy policy. Since GoGoPDF knows how important every customer’s privacy and security is, they have made a solution that would ease everyone’s mind using their website. This feature will also ensure no documents will be left in their system once it is done.

This specific feature makes sure that it will delete all the documents and the files that the customer provides within an hour after using this website. What this means that, when you upload your documents or files, all of those things will automatically be deleted an hour after you have uploaded them. This feature is fantastic, right?

Worry Not About Your Computer Or Device Storage

That is because GoGoPDF knows that everything will be done online. So they made sure that everything will automatically be saved in their cloud. That means you would not need to worry about running out of storage space on your device or computer. Everything will be safely stored in their shadow, which you can download at any time you need.

This is also great for all those who are always on the move. This is because you don’t need to download any apps to use this. All you need to have is an internet connection, and your device then goes to your browser and searches for their website. After that, you’re good to do the things that you need to do.

Takeaway

There are many more other websites on the internet that offer the same features as GoGoPDF. But the thing they are most proud of is that you could use all of them and finish all your tasks within minutes. In short, GoGoPDF will save you a lot of time! Go on and try it out for all your PDF needs today.