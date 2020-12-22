5 Chopard Imperiale Watches From its Collections

Chopard Imperiale watches boasts features that can go perfectly for everybody’s wrist. It is commonly designed with arabesque themed motifs inspired by the draperies used by imperial monarchs in the past. This luxury watch brand makes every wearer feel like a King and Queen with its dignified design.

There are several luxury watch brands in the market. The competition is cutthroat to satisfy the watch lovers, fans, enthusiasts, and collectors’ tastes and attract more buying customers. Chopard Imperiale presents itself with its luxuriously attractive watches deserving of royal treatment.

Imperiale Quartz Green Dial Unisex Watch

Let’s start this list with the watch from the Imperiale series of Chopard Imperiale. Its seemingly smooth round shape appearance is protected by Sapphire glass crystal to prevent any damage. The green dial was ornamented by royally designed roman numerals indexes and sword hands. It also shows the current date on its three o’clock mark.

The watch is 36mm in diameter and is made up of rose gold and steel for the case and green alligator leather for the bracelet band, which gives a nice fitting to the wearer. It relies on its quartz movement to tell the most accurate time and is water-resistant for 30 meters. Watch lovers can buy this timepiece for $4,419.

Imperiale Automatic Silver Dial Watch

Its look is enough for you to estimate its possible price in the market and a much higher one as a collection for watch aficionados and enthusiasts. The striking elegance of this watch would surely make any wrist a subject of attention and attraction. Its level of sophistication would be a perfect gift for your wife or significant other.

The case was made up of 18KT rose gold and stainless steel protected by sapphire glass crystal to preserve its beauty. Its round body has a transparent back and is 29mm in diameter. The silver dial was boldly designed with roman numerals indexes and sword-shaped hands featuring the three o’clock mark’s current date.

Coupled with a mechanical movement maximizing 28 jewels with self-winding capability, 50-meter water-resistance, a promising power reserve that lasts a long time, and the stainless steel bracelet, it is understandable for the price of $8,199.

Chopard

Its simple name certainly does not align with its exuding bold yet dignified presence. This watch from the Imperiale series was topped with a diamond bezel to give a certain elegance level to the wearer’s wrist. The Arabic numerals and round indexes also contribute to its overall intimidating presence.

This exquisite timepiece equipped with a brown bracelet band for comfortable fitting surely lets out the best on a modern woman. Chopard’s intricate design shows the level of its maker with its great attention to detail. It can be bought for a price of $13,999.

Chopard (384319-5008)

This is the watch from the Imperiale series that is simply on a whole different level than the other three. Its stunning pink appearance tells a simple but sophisticated story. This gorgeous watch is made up of 18KT rose gold topped by a diamond-studded bezel for another level of attracting beauty.

It has a silver-colored white mother of pearl dial embellished with rose gold-tone Roman numerals and sticks indexes and sword-shaped hands. It was also equipped with its rose gold-tone steel bracelets for a comfortable fitting without sacrificing its beauty. This classy, designed watch has a price of $22,299.

Your significant other would surely love to have a watch of this level and charisma, so what are you waiting for, go to the nearest Chopard Imperiale outlet or order this Queen of timepieces online to surprise her.

Imperiale 29mm Automatic

Imperiale 29mm Automatic is a beauty for an affordable price. This classically designed watch has a cost of $7,179. This watch from the Imperial series of Chopard Imperiale will surely capture ordinary watch lovers’ eyes to hardcore timepiece collectors and enthusiasts. Its simple look was made up snowy while dial coupled with roman numerals and stick indexes and sword hands.

The watch’s gorgeous appearance features a shade of gold and is equipped with a black crocodile leather bracelet band for assured comfort and quality. This princess-like watch by the Chopard Imperiale is waterproof for up to 150 meters, so you can swim and dive all you want while wearing it without worries.

Takeaway

Do you want a watch that emits an imperialistic aura to those who will be held captive by its beauty? Chopard Imperiale would be the most fitting wristwatch for you or your wife. A timeless design of a timepiece without leaving its quality behind while further emphasizing the wearer’s beauty. Chopard has all the quality your wrist needs for a future life of royalty.