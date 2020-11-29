RFID Market Witness Growth | IBM Corporation, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd, Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION,

RFID report highlights the idea of high level analysis of major market segments and recognition of opportunities. Market analysis and market segmentation has been reviewed here in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. This market report carries out comprehensive analysis of company profiles of key market players that offers a competitive landscape. The RFID market report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the top market players.

Unique structure of the report: Global RFID Market

By Products (Tags, Readers, Software),

Tags (Wafer Size, Tag type, Frequency, Application, Form Factor, Material),

End User (Industrial, Transportation, Retail, Consumer Package Goods, Healthcare, Education, Others),

To comprehend RFID market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide RFID market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Major Industry Competitors: Global RFID Market Honeywell International Inc, HID Global Corporation, Impinj, Inc, IBM Corporation, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd, Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Brady Worldwide, Inc, BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc, Confidex Ltd, Datalogic SpA, RFID, INC, Siemens, Smartrac NV, TagMaster amongst others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Enhanced deployment of RFID in production facilities to increase productivity is contributing to the growth of the market

Enhanced using of safety & authentication implementation is boosting the growth of the market

Increase government policies is propelling the growth of the market

Heavy implementation of RFID technologies in the retail sector is driving the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market: Global RFID Market

In November 2018, PervasID declares the release of its new Multi-Ranger product. The company that previously this year provided $1.87 million for the Series Funding created the first 99% + accurate multi-functional RFID reader to address stock issues for retailers. In order for RFID technology to bring actual benefits to distributors, it must push revenues, offer enhanced operating effectiveness and boost income while needing small expenditure. The market share has increased subsequently with the launch of the latest product and increasing the product portfolio of the company.

In August 2018, Marchi Engenharia has announced the implementation of the latest brand of radio frequency identification tools under the brand name Via Onda. The M-ID40 module and antennas were the first instruments the company has constructed to enter the industry. The Via Onda reader is intended to monitor car and individual’s entry, stock handling, restaurant, and hospital design, crash safety of freight cars and pedestrian trampling, and inventory of products. This product launch has extended the company’s brand range and boosted its market share.

However, high cost of RFID products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global RFID market over the forecast period.

