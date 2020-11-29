Automotive Adhesives Market Trends, Drivers and Growth Prospects till 2020-2027

The global Automotive Adhesives report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Automotive Adhesives report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Automotive Adhesives market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Urethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others

Segment by Application

Body-in-White

Interior & Exterior

Fixed Glass

Others

Table Of Content:

Global Automotive Adhesives Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Automotive Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Adhesives Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Urethane

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Automotive Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Body-in-White

1.3.3 Interior & Exterior

1.3.4 Fixed Glass

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Automotive Adhesives Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Automotive Adhesives Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Adhesives Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Adhesives Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Adhesives as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Adhesives Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Adhesives Business

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Business Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Henkel Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.3 H.B. Fuller

12.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.3.2 H.B. Fuller Business Overview

12.3.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

12.4 3M

12.4.1 3M Corporation Information

12.4.2 3M Business Overview

12.4.3 3M Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 3M Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 3M Recent Development

12.5 Sika

12.5.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sika Business Overview

12.5.3 Sika Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sika Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 Sika Recent Development

12.6 Wacker-Chemie

12.6.1 Wacker-Chemie Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wacker-Chemie Business Overview

12.6.3 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 Wacker-Chemie Recent Development

12.7 Huntsman

12.7.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.7.2 Huntsman Business Overview

12.7.3 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 Huntsman Recent Development

12.8 Arkema Group

12.8.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Arkema Group Business Overview

12.8.3 Arkema Group Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Arkema Group Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 Arkema Group Recent Development

12.9 PPG Industries

12.9.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

12.9.3 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.10 Lord

12.10.1 Lord Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lord Business Overview

12.10.3 Lord Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Lord Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.10.5 Lord Recent Development

12.11 BASF

12.11.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.11.2 BASF Business Overview

12.11.3 BASF Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 BASF Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.11.5 BASF Recent Development

12.12 Ashland

12.12.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ashland Business Overview

12.12.3 Ashland Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Ashland Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.12.5 Ashland Recent Development

12.13 ITW

12.13.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.13.2 ITW Business Overview

12.13.3 ITW Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 ITW Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.13.5 ITW Recent Development

12.14 Jowat

12.14.1 Jowat Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jowat Business Overview

12.14.3 Jowat Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Jowat Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.14.5 Jowat Recent Development

12.15 ThreeBond

12.15.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information

12.15.2 ThreeBond Business Overview

12.15.3 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.15.5 ThreeBond Recent Development

12.16 Cytec Solvay

12.16.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information

12.16.2 Cytec Solvay Business Overview

12.16.3 Cytec Solvay Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Cytec Solvay Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.16.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Development

13 Automotive Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Adhesives

13.4 Automotive Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive Adhesives Distributors List

14.3 Automotive Adhesives Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive Adhesives Market Trends

15.2 Automotive Adhesives Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Automotive Adhesives Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive Adhesives Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

