Automotive Adhesives Market Trends, Drivers and Growth Prospects till 2020-2027
The global Automotive Adhesives report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Automotive Adhesives report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/247067
The global Automotive Adhesives market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
To know the latest trends and insights related to Automotive Adhesives, click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-adhesives-market-study-2020-2027-247067
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type
Urethane
Epoxy
Acrylic
Others
Segment by Application
Body-in-White
Interior & Exterior
Fixed Glass
Others
Table Of Content:
Global Automotive Adhesives Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Automotive Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Adhesives Product Scope
1.2 Automotive Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Urethane
1.2.3 Epoxy
1.2.4 Acrylic
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Automotive Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Body-in-White
1.3.3 Interior & Exterior
1.3.4 Fixed Glass
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Automotive Adhesives Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Automotive Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Automotive Adhesives Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Adhesives Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Adhesives Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Adhesives as of 2019)
3.4 Global Automotive Adhesives Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Adhesives Business
12.1 Henkel
12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.1.2 Henkel Business Overview
12.1.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Henkel Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.1.5 Henkel Recent Development
12.2 DowDuPont
12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.2.2 DowDuPont Business Overview
12.2.3 DowDuPont Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 DowDuPont Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.3 H.B. Fuller
12.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
12.3.2 H.B. Fuller Business Overview
12.3.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.3.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development
12.4 3M
12.4.1 3M Corporation Information
12.4.2 3M Business Overview
12.4.3 3M Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 3M Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.4.5 3M Recent Development
12.5 Sika
12.5.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sika Business Overview
12.5.3 Sika Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Sika Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.5.5 Sika Recent Development
12.6 Wacker-Chemie
12.6.1 Wacker-Chemie Corporation Information
12.6.2 Wacker-Chemie Business Overview
12.6.3 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.6.5 Wacker-Chemie Recent Development
12.7 Huntsman
12.7.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.7.2 Huntsman Business Overview
12.7.3 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.7.5 Huntsman Recent Development
12.8 Arkema Group
12.8.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 Arkema Group Business Overview
12.8.3 Arkema Group Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Arkema Group Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.8.5 Arkema Group Recent Development
12.9 PPG Industries
12.9.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
12.9.2 PPG Industries Business Overview
12.9.3 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.9.5 PPG Industries Recent Development
12.10 Lord
12.10.1 Lord Corporation Information
12.10.2 Lord Business Overview
12.10.3 Lord Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Lord Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.10.5 Lord Recent Development
12.11 BASF
12.11.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.11.2 BASF Business Overview
12.11.3 BASF Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 BASF Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.11.5 BASF Recent Development
12.12 Ashland
12.12.1 Ashland Corporation Information
12.12.2 Ashland Business Overview
12.12.3 Ashland Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Ashland Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.12.5 Ashland Recent Development
12.13 ITW
12.13.1 ITW Corporation Information
12.13.2 ITW Business Overview
12.13.3 ITW Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 ITW Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.13.5 ITW Recent Development
12.14 Jowat
12.14.1 Jowat Corporation Information
12.14.2 Jowat Business Overview
12.14.3 Jowat Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Jowat Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.14.5 Jowat Recent Development
12.15 ThreeBond
12.15.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information
12.15.2 ThreeBond Business Overview
12.15.3 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.15.5 ThreeBond Recent Development
12.16 Cytec Solvay
12.16.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information
12.16.2 Cytec Solvay Business Overview
12.16.3 Cytec Solvay Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Cytec Solvay Automotive Adhesives Products Offered
12.16.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Development
13 Automotive Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Automotive Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Adhesives
13.4 Automotive Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Automotive Adhesives Distributors List
14.3 Automotive Adhesives Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Automotive Adhesives Market Trends
15.2 Automotive Adhesives Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Automotive Adhesives Market Challenges
15.4 Automotive Adhesives Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/247067
About Us:
Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.
Contact:
Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157