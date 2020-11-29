Military Airborne Laser Market Revenue Analysis by 2025

The “Military Airborne Laser Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Military Airborne Laser niche is presented by the Military Airborne Laser report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Military Airborne Laser report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

An airborne laser (ABL) is a laser system operated from a flying platform. Airborne lasers when fired, have enough energy to vaporize the metal of the missile that it is currently targeting. It deposits enough heat to laze a hole through it. It’s like taking a magnifying glass and burning a hole through a piece of paper, but airborne lasers do it through metal.

Operational costs of an airborne laser are quite high. And the projected cost of the program was listed as 5.1 million USD in 2009 according to the US Department of Defense.

key manufacturers in this market include:

Coherent

Newport

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Thales

American Laser

Bae System

Frankfurt Laser

Lidar

3D Scanning

Laser Weapon

Laser Range Finder

Laser Altimeter

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Defense

Homeland Security