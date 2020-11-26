Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market By Market History, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Detail Research for Business Development, Types and Application- Forecast 2020-2027
The global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type
Remote Control
Autonomous Control
Semi-autonomous
Segment by Application
Military Use
Civil Use
Table Of Content:
Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Overview
1.1 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Product Scope
1.2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Remote Control
1.2.3 Autonomous Control
1.2.4 Semi-autonomous
1.3 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Military Use
1.3.3 Civil Use
1.4 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) as of 2019)
3.4 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Business
12.1 Textron Defense Systems (TDS)
12.1.1 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Business Overview
12.1.3 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.1.5 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Recent Development
12.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
12.2.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Business Overview
12.2.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.2.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Recent Development
12.3 Elbit Systems Ltd
12.3.1 Elbit Systems Ltd Corporation Information
12.3.2 Elbit Systems Ltd Business Overview
12.3.3 Elbit Systems Ltd Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Elbit Systems Ltd Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.3.5 Elbit Systems Ltd Recent Development
12.4 Kongsberg Maritime
12.4.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporation Information
12.4.2 Kongsberg Maritime Business Overview
12.4.3 Kongsberg Maritime Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Kongsberg Maritime Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.4.5 Kongsberg Maritime Recent Development
12.5 Liquid Robotics
12.5.1 Liquid Robotics Corporation Information
12.5.2 Liquid Robotics Business Overview
12.5.3 Liquid Robotics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Liquid Robotics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.5.5 Liquid Robotics Recent Development
12.6 ECA Group
12.6.1 ECA Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 ECA Group Business Overview
12.6.3 ECA Group Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 ECA Group Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.6.5 ECA Group Recent Development
12.7 Teledyne Marine
12.7.1 Teledyne Marine Corporation Information
12.7.2 Teledyne Marine Business Overview
12.7.3 Teledyne Marine Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Teledyne Marine Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.7.5 Teledyne Marine Recent Development
12.8 ALSEAMAR
12.8.1 ALSEAMAR Corporation Information
12.8.2 ALSEAMAR Business Overview
12.8.3 ALSEAMAR Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 ALSEAMAR Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.8.5 ALSEAMAR Recent Development
12.9 Northrop Grumman
12.9.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information
12.9.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview
12.9.3 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.9.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
12.10 QinetiQ
12.10.1 QinetiQ Corporation Information
12.10.2 QinetiQ Business Overview
12.10.3 QinetiQ Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 QinetiQ Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.10.5 QinetiQ Recent Development
12.11 EvoLogics
12.11.1 EvoLogics Corporation Information
12.11.2 EvoLogics Business Overview
12.11.3 EvoLogics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 EvoLogics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.11.5 EvoLogics Recent Development
12.12 SeaRobotics Corporation
12.12.1 SeaRobotics Corporation Corporation Information
12.12.2 SeaRobotics Corporation Business Overview
12.12.3 SeaRobotics Corporation Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 SeaRobotics Corporation Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.12.5 SeaRobotics Corporation Recent Development
12.13 L3 ASV
12.13.1 L3 ASV Corporation Information
12.13.2 L3 ASV Business Overview
12.13.3 L3 ASV Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 L3 ASV Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.13.5 L3 ASV Recent Development
12.14 Yunzhou-Tech
12.14.1 Yunzhou-Tech Corporation Information
12.14.2 Yunzhou-Tech Business Overview
12.14.3 Yunzhou-Tech Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Yunzhou-Tech Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.14.5 Yunzhou-Tech Recent Development
12.15 Hi-Target International Group Limited
12.15.1 Hi-Target International Group Limited Corporation Information
12.15.2 Hi-Target International Group Limited Business Overview
12.15.3 Hi-Target International Group Limited Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Hi-Target International Group Limited Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.15.5 Hi-Target International Group Limited Recent Development
12.16 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV)
12.16.1 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Corporation Information
12.16.2 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Business Overview
12.16.3 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.16.5 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Recent Development
12.17 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)
12.17.1 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Corporation Information
12.17.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Business Overview
12.17.3 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.17.5 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Recent Development
12.18 Kepuni
12.18.1 Kepuni Corporation Information
12.18.2 Kepuni Business Overview
12.18.3 Kepuni Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Kepuni Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered
12.18.5 Kepuni Recent Development
13 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV)
13.4 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Distributors List
14.3 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Trends
15.2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Challenges
15.4 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
