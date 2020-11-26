Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

Single User License Copy US$ 2700 | Multiple User License Copy US$ 4000 | Ask [email protected] [email protected].com| Call: +1 407 915 4157

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/246962

The global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

To know the latest trends and insights related to Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-unmanned-surface-vessel-usv-market-study-2020-2027-246962

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market are

Textron Defense Systems (TDS)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Kongsberg Maritime

Liquid Robotics

ECA Group

Teledyne Marine

ALSEAMAR

Northrop Grumman

QinetiQ

EvoLogics

SeaRobotics Corporation

L3 ASV

Yunzhou-Tech

Hi-Target International Group Limited

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV)

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)

Kepuni

Segment by Type

Remote Control

Autonomous Control

Semi-autonomous

Segment by Application

Military Use

Civil Use

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Overview

1.1 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Product Scope

1.2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Remote Control

1.2.3 Autonomous Control

1.2.4 Semi-autonomous

1.3 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Military Use

1.3.3 Civil Use

1.4 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Business

12.1 Textron Defense Systems (TDS)

12.1.1 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Business Overview

12.1.3 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.1.5 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Recent Development

12.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

12.2.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Business Overview

12.2.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.2.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 Elbit Systems Ltd

12.3.1 Elbit Systems Ltd Corporation Information

12.3.2 Elbit Systems Ltd Business Overview

12.3.3 Elbit Systems Ltd Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Elbit Systems Ltd Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.3.5 Elbit Systems Ltd Recent Development

12.4 Kongsberg Maritime

12.4.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kongsberg Maritime Business Overview

12.4.3 Kongsberg Maritime Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Kongsberg Maritime Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.4.5 Kongsberg Maritime Recent Development

12.5 Liquid Robotics

12.5.1 Liquid Robotics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Liquid Robotics Business Overview

12.5.3 Liquid Robotics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Liquid Robotics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.5.5 Liquid Robotics Recent Development

12.6 ECA Group

12.6.1 ECA Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 ECA Group Business Overview

12.6.3 ECA Group Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ECA Group Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.6.5 ECA Group Recent Development

12.7 Teledyne Marine

12.7.1 Teledyne Marine Corporation Information

12.7.2 Teledyne Marine Business Overview

12.7.3 Teledyne Marine Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Teledyne Marine Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.7.5 Teledyne Marine Recent Development

12.8 ALSEAMAR

12.8.1 ALSEAMAR Corporation Information

12.8.2 ALSEAMAR Business Overview

12.8.3 ALSEAMAR Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 ALSEAMAR Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.8.5 ALSEAMAR Recent Development

12.9 Northrop Grumman

12.9.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

12.9.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

12.9.3 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.9.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.10 QinetiQ

12.10.1 QinetiQ Corporation Information

12.10.2 QinetiQ Business Overview

12.10.3 QinetiQ Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 QinetiQ Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.10.5 QinetiQ Recent Development

12.11 EvoLogics

12.11.1 EvoLogics Corporation Information

12.11.2 EvoLogics Business Overview

12.11.3 EvoLogics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 EvoLogics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.11.5 EvoLogics Recent Development

12.12 SeaRobotics Corporation

12.12.1 SeaRobotics Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 SeaRobotics Corporation Business Overview

12.12.3 SeaRobotics Corporation Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 SeaRobotics Corporation Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.12.5 SeaRobotics Corporation Recent Development

12.13 L3 ASV

12.13.1 L3 ASV Corporation Information

12.13.2 L3 ASV Business Overview

12.13.3 L3 ASV Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 L3 ASV Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.13.5 L3 ASV Recent Development

12.14 Yunzhou-Tech

12.14.1 Yunzhou-Tech Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yunzhou-Tech Business Overview

12.14.3 Yunzhou-Tech Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Yunzhou-Tech Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.14.5 Yunzhou-Tech Recent Development

12.15 Hi-Target International Group Limited

12.15.1 Hi-Target International Group Limited Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hi-Target International Group Limited Business Overview

12.15.3 Hi-Target International Group Limited Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Hi-Target International Group Limited Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.15.5 Hi-Target International Group Limited Recent Development

12.16 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV)

12.16.1 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Corporation Information

12.16.2 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Business Overview

12.16.3 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.16.5 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Recent Development

12.17 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)

12.17.1 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Corporation Information

12.17.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Business Overview

12.17.3 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.17.5 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Recent Development

12.18 Kepuni

12.18.1 Kepuni Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kepuni Business Overview

12.18.3 Kepuni Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Kepuni Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.18.5 Kepuni Recent Development

13 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV)

13.4 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Distributors List

14.3 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Trends

15.2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Challenges

15.4 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/246962

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157