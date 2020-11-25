Compactors Market Scope Analysis by 2026

The Compactors Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Compactors Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

A compactor is a machine or mechanism used to reduce the size of material such as waste material or bio mass through compaction. A trash compactor is often used by a home or business to reduce the volume of trash it produces. A baler-wrapper compactor is often used for making compact and wrapped bales in order to improve logistics.

The global Compactors market size is projected to reach US$ 3871.1 million by 2026, from US$ 3223.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Caterpillar Inc.

BOMAG GmbH

Sakai America

Hamm AG

G.G. Compactors Limited.

Humdinger Equipment Ltd.

Wastequip

PRESTO

Marathon Equipment

Capital Compactors & Balers

Pakawaste

Harmony Enterprises

BERGMANN

Sunshine Recycling

Precision Machinery Systems

Kenburn

WasteCare Corporation

Nedland Industries

Mil-tek

Compactors, Inc.

ACE Equipment Company

AEL

SYET

Segment by Type

Landfill Compactors

Trash Compactors

Vibratory Plate Compactors

Market Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial