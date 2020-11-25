Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits Market Size Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth And Outlook

Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits Market: Introduction

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) is a popular in vitro method and has an important application in the medical science and biomaterial industry. DNA: RNA is utilized as a template for reverse transcription. Reverse transcriptase enzyme uses mRNA to produce cDNA, a single stranded DNA. This process is known as reverse transcription. In a further process, the DNA polymerase converts single stranded cDNA into double stranded DNA, which could be used as a template for PCR reaction. Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction is utilized in a laboratory to study gene expression, in the diagnosis of genetic diseases, and in pharmacotherapy. RT-PCR is primarily used to measure mRNA level and the surface proteins and is feasible in the clinical laboratories.

View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/reverse-transcription-polymerase-chain-reaction-kits-market.html

RT-PCR is used in detecting the mRNAs, pre-mRNAs, non-coding RNA, and other types of RNA. RT-PCR requires buffer, thermocyclers, nucleotides, template, and enzyme for constructing RT-PCR products. RT-PCR is used as a diagnostic tool for severe acute respiratory syndrome, including Coronavirus indication. RT-PCR test is a rapid and reliable diagnostic assay for detecting coronavirus disease. COVID-19 is a recently emerged coronavirus, an infectious disease with higher viral load and flu like symptoms such as cough, fever, and breathing difficulty. This new infection has driven the demand for effective diagnostic tools, which is projected to augment the global RT-PCR kits market.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits Market

Increase in incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders across the globe is a major driver of the global RT-PCR kits market. Technological advancements, increase in investments in research & development, and efficient diagnostic tools are anticipated to augment the global reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction kits market. Emergence of COVID-19 has driven the need of better diagnostic tools, which is expected to propel the global RT-PCR kits market. Moreover, increase in incidence of HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and other genetic disorders is likely to boost demand for RT-PCR kits during the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76861

RT-PCR kits are effectively used in the detection of COVID-19, as these are highly sensitive and deliver faster diagnosis compared to other diagnostic tests. Compared to other virus isolation techniques, real time PCR has lower contamination error and offers faster results. This effectiveness of RT-PCR technique as a diagnostic tool is projected to drive the global RT-PCR kits market during the forecast period. Presence of key players offering RT-PCR kits s is also anticipated to boost the growth of the global market in the next few years. RT-PCR is conducted in closed tube, which is widely preferred as an accurate method for detection of coronavirus. Adulterated food products drive demand for quantitative diagnosis of the biological contaminants in the food, which is likely to present significant opportunities in the RT-PCR kits market in the near future. Private laboratories such as a Mylab and Altona Diagnostics are instructed to supply RT-PCR COVID tests to various laboratories. This is expected to fuel the growth of the global market in the next few years. Companies such as Seegene and SD Biosensor received approval for RT-PCR based diagnostic test for COVID 19 diseases in India in 2019. This is likely to drive the global RT-PCR kits market.

North America to Lead Global Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits Market

In terms of region, the global reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction kits market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is projected to dominate the global reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction kits market during the forecast period. This is attributed to higher adoption rate of innovative RT-PCR kits, increase in incidence of infectious and chronic disease including COVID-19, rise in investments in research & development, surge in health care expenditure, technological advancements, and fast approval of novel devices. Around 400,549 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the U.S. as of April 2020. This is anticipated to boost the RT-PCR kits market in the region. Moreover, presence of key players in North America is a major factor driving the RT-PCR kits market in the region.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76861

Europe was the second largest market for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction kits in 2019, followed by Asia Pacific. Increase in incidence of infectious diseases and technological advancements are expected to drive the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction kits market in Europe. Moreover, availability of laboratory testing and research & development facilities and presence of pharmaceutical companies are likely to drive the RT-PCR kits market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction kits during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in incidence of coronavirus, efficient diagnostic procedures, developing health care infrastructure, and surge in incidence of infectious diseases including malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV.

Key Players Operating in Global Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits Market

The global reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction kits market is established, with the presence of a number of key players. Major players operating in the global reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction kits market are:

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

altona Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

Bioneer Corporation

Mylab Discovery Solutions

biomérieux S.A

Other Prominent Players

Buy Now Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76861<ype=S

Global Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits Market: Research Scope

Global Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits Market, by Product Type

Quantitative

Digital

Global Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits Market, by Application

Human Genetic Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Blood Screening

Food Screening

Others

Global Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Global Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Kits Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/developing-healthcare-infrastructure-in-asia-pacific-to-aid-the-growth-of-global-ambulance-services-market-transparency-market-research-301009662.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/vascular-closure-devices-market-devices-with-biocompatible-stainless-steel-implants-gain-prominence-in-intra-arterial-procedures/