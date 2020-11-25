Cell Line Development Market : Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2027

Cell Line Development Market: Introduction

Cell line development is an important technology in life sciences. Stable cell lines are used for various applications including monoclonal antibody and recombinant protein productions, gene functional studies, and drug screening

Manual screening method is a traditional method used for cell line development. This method is tend to be disadvantageous as it is labor-intensive and time-consuming. Automation in tools used for cell line development is likely to replace manual methods of cell line development.

Cell line development and culturing is being rapidly adopted in areas of biological drug developments for various chronic diseases, regenerative medicines such as stem cells & cell-based therapies, recombinant protein, and other cellular entities for pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and various other industries

Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Cell Line Development Market

Rise in focus on research & development, owing to increase in prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the market. Several institutes, such as Cancer Research Institute, National Cancer Institute, Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (Cancer Research Centre [ICRC]), and NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP), are engaged in research & development for cancer diagnosis and treatment. Hence, the initiative of government and non-government organizations is likely boost the growth of the market.

Mammalian cell lines are widely used as production tools for various biologic drugs. Technological advancement in cell line development in mammalian cell culturing is likely to fuel the growth of the market. For instance, according to an article published in Pharmaceuticals (Basel), the U.S. Food and Drug Administered approved 15 novel recombinant protein therapeutics from 2005 to 2011 on an average.

Advances in bioinformatics and recombinant technologies have led to development of new cell lines for synthesis or production of essential peptides, enzymes, saccharides, and other molecules which are being used in pharmaceuticals and various other industries.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Cell Line Development Market

North America is expected to account for major share of the global cell line development market due to well-established health care infrastructure and rise in government initiatives. Furthermore, adoption of innovative technologies is likely to augment the market in the region.

The cell line development market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increasing risk of communicable diseases, cancer, and chronic & rare diseases and surge in geriatric population. For instance, according to an article published in BioMed Central Ltd, in 2018, 2.9 million cancer deaths occurred and 4.3 million new cancer cases were recorded in China.

Key Players Operating in Global Cell Line Development Market

The global cell line development market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players. A large number of manufacturers hold major share in their respective regions. Key players engaged in adopting new strategies are likely to drive the global cell line development market. Key players are developing new, cost-effective biologic products. This is anticipated to augment the market.

Major players operating in the global cell line development market are:

Merck KGaA

Selexis SA

Lonza

ATCC

Solentim Ltd.

Sphere Fluidics Limited

WuXi Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

Aragen Bioscience – Contract Manufacturer

Sartorius AG

Global Cell Line Development Market: Research Scope

Global Cell Line Development Market, by Product

Equipment Biosafety Cabinets Incubators Filtration / Separation Systems Cell Culture containers Other Ancillary Equipment

Reagent & Media

Global Cell Line Development Market, by Source

Mammalian

Human

Others

Global Cell Line Development Market, by Application

Biologics Production

Drug Screening/Drug Discovery

Gene Functional Study

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Others

Global Cell Line Development Market, by End-user

Academics & Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Others

Global Cell Line Development Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



