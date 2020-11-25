Rayon Fancy Yarn Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2030

Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market – Introduction

Rayon fancy yarn is a man-made regenerated cellulose fiber prepared from natural sources of cellulose, such as wood and related agricultural products. Properties of rayon are very much similar to natural cellulose fibers such as cotton and linen. Rayon fancy yarn is relatively inexpensive as compared to other varieties of fancy yarn.

People across the globe are experiencing home isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the production of rayon fancy yarn, as most federal governments have implemented lockdown. Manufacturing companies are also expanding their online sales channels in various countries across the globe in order to boost the sale of their exclusive range of rayon fancy yarn.

Increasing Demand for Fashion Fabrics

Rapid expansion of the middle class population and changing consumer preferences related to fashion and clothing are estimated to drive the demand for fancy yarn during the forecast period. The commercial significance of fancy yarn is expected to increase due to its richness and artistic impact on woven and knitted fibers.

The style conscious young generation is investing in fashion clothing and always looking for diversified offerings. Fashion fabrics are increasingly used in knitwear and outwear.

Rise in Production and Export of Fancy Yarn

Increase in production of various types of fancy yarn in China, India, Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and the U.S. etc. is projected to drive the rayon fancy yarn market during the forecasted timeline. Countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and Turkey are exporting fancy yarn to various countries of the globe due to rapid increase in demand for rayon fancy yarn to manufacture outwear, curtains, protective clothing etc.

Rayon Fancy Yarn Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

Geographically, the global rayon fancy yarn market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country-level bifurcation of the North America market includes the forecast and analysis for the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The country-level analysis and forecast of the Europe market includes historical and forecast analysis for the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The country-level analysis and forecast for the Asia Pacific market includes major countries in the region such as India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa country-level analysis and forecast for the rayon fancy yarn market includes GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America rayon fancy yarn market is categorized into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

The rayon fancy yarn market in Asia Pacific expanded at a rapid pace in 2019. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period due to a rise in usage of rayon in making sportswear, curtains, and cushions etc. in India, Japan, South Korea, and various other countries across Southeast Asia.

Key Players Operating in the Rayon Fancy Yarn Market

Prominent rayon fancy yarn companies are projected to witness tough competition during the forecast period. Brands such as Filpucci spa, Grasim Industries Limited., XIAMEN HLX IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD., and ITOCHU Corporation are investing significantly on research & development to introduce new range of rayon fancy yarn and launch an exclusive range of rayon fancy yarn into the market. Companies are boosting awareness and conducting promotional drives to increase the demand for rayon fancy yarn in emerging economies across the globe.

Key players operating in the global rayon fancy yarn market include:

Filpucci spa

Shanti Rayons India Pvt. Ltd.

Cortex Textile

Hangzhou Xingsheng Textile Co Ltd.

Grasim Industries Limited.

RST GROUP

XIAMEN HLX IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD.

Sateri

Winning Textile Co. Ltd.

ITOCHU Corporation

Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market – Research Scope

Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market, by Product Type

Spiral Yarn

Gimp Yarn

Loop Yarn

Snarl Yarn

Knob Yarn

Slub Yarn

Others (Cover Yarn, Chenille Yarn, etc.)

Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market, by Price

High/Premium

Medium

Low

Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market, by End-use

Fashion Clothing

Knitwear

Ties

Furnishings

Curtains

Upholstery

Others

Global Rayon Fancy Yarn Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

