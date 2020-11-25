Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market (COVID-19 Analysis): Indoor Applications Projected to be the Most Attractive Segment during 2020-2027

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Xerox Holdings Corporation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Mimaki Europe B.V, Xaar plc., Koenig & Bauer AG, Roland DG Corporation, HP Inc., Velox Ltd., Epson America, Inc., INX International Ink Co., LogoJET, Tonejet Limited Inc., ISIMAT GmbH Siebdruckmaschinen, Omso S.p.a, Engineered Printing Solutions, among other domestic and global players.

Direct-to-shape inkjet printers market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 5.18 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6.50% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of high quality printing solution is escalating the demand for the market.

Direct-to-shape inkjet printers use contemporary process which enables printing of different colored texts and images precisely onto objects such as folding cartons, drums, tubes, cans, bottles and others.

Direct-to-shape inkjet printers provide brands to meet consumer demand to transmute consumer designs which offers a variety of options is a crucial factor increasing the market growth, also have remarkable consistency, helps to interconnect with consumers, allows faster presses, apt option over conventional printing, eco-friendly nature of UV curable inks are major factor among others driving the direct-to-shape inkjet printers smoothly. On the other hand, augment product appeal and brand visibility will create further opportunities for direct-to-shape inkjet printers market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

However, shortage of skilled personnel will act as a restraint, and will further challenge the growth of direct-to-shape inkjet printers market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Conducts Overall DIRECT-TO-SHAPE INKJET PRINTERS Market Segmentation:

By Ink Type (Solvent-Based, Water-Based and UV Curable Inks),

Substrate Type (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paper, Wood and Fabric),

Application Type (Bottles, Cans, Drums, Tubes, Folding Cartons, Bags and Trays),

End-Use (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Chemicals, Industrial and Others)

The countries covered in the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is dominating direct-to-shape inkjet printers market due to highest penetration of advanced printing technologies and numerous numbers of players in the region

