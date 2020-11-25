Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Industry Outlook Size, Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress According to New Research Report

TMR’S report on the global blood pressure cuffs market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global blood pressure cuffs market for the period of 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global blood pressure cuffs market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global blood pressure cuffs market.

Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Hypertension is a global problem that continues to be one of the leading causes of premature death worldwide. The prevalence of hypertension is the highest in low to middle income countries in Africa and Asia Pacific, owing to lack of awareness related to the symptoms, long-term effects of the condition, and scarcity of healthcare facilities in these regions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 1.13 billion people had hypertension in 2015. The WHO also revealed that ~40% of the global population have high blood pressure, due to which the demand for effective and accurate blood pressure monitoring devices has witnessed an exponential growth across the world. The ascending demand for blood monitoring devices has directly influenced the growth of the blood pressure cuffs market, which is expected to reach ~US$ 289 Mn by 2027.

Due to the growing prevalence of hypertension worldwide, significant efforts are being made to overcome various challenges related to the treatment of hypertension within the healthcare system worldwide. For instance, the WHO collaborated with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to launch the Global Hearts Initiative to assist governments in preventing cardiovascular diseases. These initiatives, along with rapid adoption of home care blood pressure monitoring devices, are anticipated to drive the blood pressure cuffs market during the forecast period (2019-2027)

The comprehensive report on the global Blood Pressure Cuffs market begins with an overview of the said market, followed by the scope and objectives of this study.

Key Players of Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Report:

Key players operating in the global blood pressure cuffs market include: Omron Healthcare, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), SunTech Medical, Inc. (Halma Plc), Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), Koninklijke Philips N.V., American Diagnostic Corporation, Spengler SAS, Spacelabs Healthcare

