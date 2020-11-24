Food Intolerance Products Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast Research to 2027

Food intolerance which is also known as non-allergic food sensitivity, refers to the difficulty in digesting certain types of foods. It is essential to highlight that food intolerance is different from food allergy. The most common examples of food intolerance that are observed among people include grains that contain gluten, dairy products, and certain foods that cause an intestinal gas buildup. Food intolerance products are the products that serve to be an alternative to these types of food products such as the dairy-free products, gluten-free products and many more.

The food intolerance products market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to gluten-free snacks gaining broader acceptance among health-conscious consumers, coupled with the high prevalence of Crohns disease triggers lactose intolerance. However, the premium pricing of gluten-free products restricts the growth of the food intolerance products market.

Top Leading Food Intolerance Products Market Players:

Boulder Brands, Inc. (Pinnacle Foods, Inc.)

Danone SA

Dr. Schr AG

Fifty 50 Foods

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Kraft Heinz Company

Mead Johnson Nutrition company

Nestl S.A.

Valio Eila

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

