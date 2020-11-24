Global automotive heat exchanger market Consumption Status, Segmentation And Drivers, Industry Survey And Trend – Climetal S.L. – Heat Exchanger, Constellium, DENSO CORPORATION MAHLE

Global automotive heat exchanger market is witness a substantial CAGR of 7.10% forecast to 2026. Rising awareness of low emitting fuel alternatives and increasing adoption of HVAC System are the major factor for the growth of this market. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results

Leading Players operating in the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market are:

AKG Thermal Systems, Inc.,

American Industrial Heat Transfer, Inc.,

Banco Products (I) Ltd,

Climetal S.L. – Heat Exchanger,

Constellium,

DENSO CORPORATION

MAHLE

Market Drivers:

Increasing production of vehicles is driving the market for Automotive heat exchange

Rising demand for battery thermal management system is expected to rise the market

Increasing adoption of HVAC system in High-End CV and OHV is driving the market for automotive heat exchanger

Expanding industrial activities in developing countries is also contributing in market expansion

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials vehicles are hampering the growth of the market

Complexity associated with the designing of advanced and light weight heat exchangers. is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Share Analysis

Automotive Heat Exchanger market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Heat Exchanger market.

Market Segmentation

By Design Type (Plate Bar, Tube Fin, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Off-Highway Vehicle Type (Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment), Application (Radiators, Oil Coolers, Intercoolers, Air Conditioning, Exhaust Gas Heat Exchanger, Others), Geography

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Automotive Heat Exchanger market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Automotive Heat Exchanger market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Automotive Heat Exchanger Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive heat exchanger market are AKG Thermal Systems, Inc., American Industrial Heat Transfer, Inc., Banco Products (I) Ltd, Climetal S.L. – Heat Exchanger, Constellium, DENSO CORPORATION., G&M Radiator Mfg Ltd, HRS Process Systems Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY, Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd, Precision Micro, Valeo, T.RAD Co., Ltd, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Hanon Systems., Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd., HRS Process Systems Ltd., Universal Heat Exchangers Limited, AIC.

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Automotive Heat Exchanger report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Kelvion announced the launch of their two new recover waste heat the Exhaust Gas Heat Exchanger and the EcoMi modular economizer. They have the ability to transfer waste heat into useful forms of energy by reducing emissions and boosting efficiency. This launch will help to save energy, improve performance and combat global warming.

In July 2015, MAHLE announced its acquisition of Delphi Automotive PLC. This acquisition will help MAHLE to expand their product portfolio and improve its market position. This will help them to provide better HVAC modules and engine cooling components.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Type

7 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Organization Size

8 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

