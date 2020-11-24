SMART CLASSROOM MARKET SET FOR RAPID GROWTH, TO REACH CAGR OF OVER 11.5% BY 2026 – BARCO, BIGBLUEBUTTON

Smart Classroom Market is accounted for $50.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $134.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Increasing push towards developing novel methods to educate more effectively, rising internet network in developing economies and implementing inclination towards digital learning are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness in educational sector especially in developing countries and high implementation and maintenance cost of devices are restraining the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Smart Classroom Market are:

Barco, BigBlueButton, Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Dell, Electa Communications Ltd., Google, Hitachi, Ltd., HTC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Impero Software (UK), LG Electronics., Microsoft, Oracle, Panasonic Corporation, SAMSUNG, SkyPrep Inc. and WizIQ Inc.

Smart classrooms are modern classrooms that are furnished with integrated learning innovations such as computers, specific programming, audience response technology, assistive listening devices, networking, and sound/visual capabilities for offering a superior learning knowledge. Smart classrooms can work without any outside intrusions. The Smart Classroom has been very favorable to various technological advancements such as intelligent whiteboards and projectors, which utilize the technology of touchscreen to simplify the interaction with students.

Based on the technology, educational security segment acquired considerable growth during the forecast period. Educational security encompasses all measures taken to combat threats to people and property in education environments. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the adoption of government programs to support education among the emerging countries and increasing deployment of smart classroom in some schools, colleges, and universities among countries in this region.

Major Educational Systems of Smart Classroom Market covered are:

Assessment Systems

Classroom Management Systems

Collaboration Systems

Content Creation Systems

Document Management Systems

Learning Content Development Systems

Learning Management Systems

Student Response Systems

Major Applications of Smart Classroom Market covered are:

Higher Education

K-12

Kindergarten

Language Education

Vocational Education

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smart Classroom consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Classroom market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Classroom manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Classroom with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Classroom Market Size

2.2 Smart Classroom Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Classroom Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Classroom Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Classroom Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Classroom Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Classroom Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Classroom Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Classroom Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Classroom Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Smart Classroom industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

