Orthopedic Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, in-depth analysis, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

TMR’s report on the global orthopedic devices market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global orthopedic devices market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global orthopedic devices market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global orthopedic devices market.

Global Orthopedic Devices market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global orthopedic devices market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rise in percentage of population requiring orthopedic devices, increase in incidence rates of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventure, surge in adoption of technologically advanced products are projected to drive the global orthopedic devices market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global orthopedic devices market was valued at US$ 46.2 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2027

Large number of global manufacturers who have technical expertise and core competencies are undertaking constant efforts to develop and manufacture novel orthopedic products to attract more customers. Rapid adoption rates are observed for technologies such as minimally invasive surgery (MIS), navigation technology, 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering, custom made implants, computer-aided fixation of implants, and development of variable axis screw systems.

Several major manufacturers are collaborating and partnering with emerging market entrants having novel product pipeline. For instance, in January 2017, Johnson & Johnson announced collaboration with Aspect Biosystems, a company engaged in 3D-bioprinting and tissue engineering

Key Players of Orthopedic Devices Market Report:

Leading players operating in the global orthopedic devices market are: Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc, NuVasive, Inc., Globus Medical

