MHealth Market Report Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2025

This report on the global mHealth market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global mHealth market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Global MHealth Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The global mHealth market is divided into three segments: by product, by end user and by geography. Based on product, the global mHealth market has been segmented into connected medical devices, mHealth applications and mHealth services. Connected medical devices segment accounted for leading market share in 2016. Further connected medical devices is segmented into heart rate monitors, activity monitors, electrocardiograph, fetal monitoring, neuromonitoring and others and mHealth applications is further segmented into fitness & wellness, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, smoking cessation, medication adherence and others. Increasing penetration of internet across the region and technological advancements such as introduction of 3G/4G/5G internet services, increasing focus of general population towards fitness, wellness and nutrition diets are expected to propel the growth of mHealth application segment in the forecast period

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of MHealth market Report:

Key players in the global MHealth market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies.

Major players operating in the global mHealth market are Dexcom, Inc., Apple Inc., FitBit, Inc., Withings, Jawbone, Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Livongo Health, Noom, Inc., Ginger.io, Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow, Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd., Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health, Inc., HealthMine, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics

