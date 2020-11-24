Automatic Blaster Market Projections Analysis 2020-2028

The “Automatic Blaster Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Automatic Blaster niche is presented by the Automatic Blaster report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Automatic Blaster report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

The automatic glass blasting device is newly developed to improve the safety performance of the vehicle. An automatic glass blasting device is installed on the window so that the passengers in the bus can quickly escape from the window in the event of a fire, terrorist attack, etc. . In the test bus, the glass blaster is like a “reduced version of the automatic safety hammer”, except that it is fixedly installed on the bus window glass instead of installed on the wall next to the glass like a safety hammer. The control buttons are set On the dashboard in front of the driver, as the driver gently presses the red centralized start button on the side of the dashboard, the 4 glass panes installed with automatic glass blasters in the bus shattered outwards instantly, and passengers can quickly go from these windows escape.

From the perspective of product type, automatic blasters are divided into two types: wired control and wireless.They are mainly used in buses, passenger cars and other fields. At present, the market is dominated by wired controlled glass blasters, with a market share of more than 90% in 2019, and most of them are installed on city buses. At present, the market concentration is relatively high. Major manufacturers include Fther, HCGY, Zhongjiao An Technology Industrial, Detiannuo Safety Technology, HongYu Auto-Parts, NanGuan Safety Technology, Yongxu Technology, Guoanda, China InventionTechnology, etc. Manufacturers accounted for more than 95% of the market. NanGuan Safety Technology and Zhongjiao An Technology Industrial are the main suppliers of wireless blasters.

The major companies include:

Fther

HCGY

Zhongjiao An Technology Industrial

Detiannuo Safety Technology

HongYu Auto-Parts

NanGuan Safety Technology

ZHEJIANG YONGXU TECHNOLOGY

Guo Anda

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19. (*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.) Furthermore, the study assessed major market elements, covering the cost, capacity utilization rate, growth rate, capacity, production, gross, usage, revenue, export, supply, price, market share, gross margin, import, and demand. In addition, the study offers a thorough segmentation of the global Automatic Blaster on the basis of geography [ Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle & East Africa, and Europe] , technology, end-users, applications, and region.

Segment by Type, the Automatic Blaster market is segmented into

Wired Automatic Blaster

Wireless Automatic Blaster

Segment by Application, the Automatic Blaster market is segmented into

Bus

Coach

Others

