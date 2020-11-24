Lithium Battery Electrolyte Solvent Market to Flourish with an Impressive Cagr During 2020-2029

The Lithium Battery Electrolyte Solvent Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Lithium Battery Electrolyte Solvent Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Lithium battery electrolyte composition generally consists of lithium salt and organic solvent. The electrolyte used in lithium-ion batteries is an ionic conductor in which electrolyte lithium salt is dissolved in an organic solvent.

The organic solvent is the main part of the electrolyte and is closely related to the performance of the electrolyte. Generally, a high dielectric constant solvent and a low viscosity solvent are mixed for use. Commonly used solvents in lithium battery electrolyte are ethylene carbonate (EC), diethyl carbonate (DEC), dimethyl carbonate (DMC), ethyl methyl carbonate (EMC), etc. Generally, propylene carbonate (PC) is not used , Ethylene glycol dimethyl ether (DME) and other solvents mainly used in lithium primary batteries.

The major companies include:

Shandong Haike Chemical

Fushun Dongke Fine Chemical

Liaoning Oxiranchem

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

Segment by Type, the Lithium Battery Electrolyte Solvent market is segmented into

Electronic Diethyl Carbonate (DEC)

Electronic Methyl Ethyl Carbonate (EMC)

Electronic Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC)

Other

Segment by Application, the Lithium Battery Electrolyte Solvent market is segmented into

Consumer Goods

Electrical And Electronics

Energy

Healthcare

Automobile

Aerospace

Defense Sectors