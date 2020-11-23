Butadiene Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend & Forecast Report 2020-2027 | Leading Players- Ineos Group AG, LANXESS, Repsol, SABIC, Borealis AG.

Butadiene market research report brings to light key market dynamics of sector. The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the Butadiene industry. It neatly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Major market players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the Butadiene market report. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes Butadiene industry attentive and help deciding further moves. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Eni S.p.A., Evonik Industries AG, Ineos Group AG, LANXESS, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Nizhnekamskneftekhim., Repsol, SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company, TPC Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., ZEON Corporation., Shanghai Petrochemical, Borealis AG., Versalis S.p.A. among other.

Butadiene market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow with the CAGR of 3.1% in the above-mentioned forecast period. High demand by tire industry is a vital factor driving the growth of butadiene market swiftly.

Brief Overview on Butadiene Market

Butadiene is a colorless and highly reactive gas, it is one of the important industrial compounds used for the production of synthetic rubber and plastic. The resultant rubber and plastic products are used by the automotive industries, for construction material, packaging, as a consumer product and protective clothing.

Growing demand form end-use industries is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also improved functionality at lower cost & rising number of automobiles all over the globe are the major factors among others driving the butadiene market. Diversity in the usage of butadiene in end-user industries will further create new opportunities for the butadiene market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

However, recent downfall in the automotive industry, decline in the production due to shale oil discoveries, harmful acute and chronic effect are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of the butadiene market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Butadiene Market Scope and Market Size

Butadiene market is segmented on the basis of product, end user & application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the butadiene market is segmented into butadiene rubber, styrene butadiene rubber, acrylonitrile butadiene rubber, nitrile butadiene rubber, styrene butadiene latex, hexamethylenediamine

Based on end user, the butadiene market is segmented into automobile industries, building & construction, consumer products industries, healthcare & others

Butadiene market is also segmented on the basis of application into polybutadiene, chloroprene, styrene-butadiene, nitrile rubber, SB latex, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, adiponitrile, sulfolane, ethylidene norbornene, and other applications

The Butadiene market report estimates 2018 – 2027 market development trends for Butadiene industry. The report analyses some of the challenges that Butadiene industry may have to face during the growth. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. This report also discusses about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used. Furthermore, Butadiene market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Butadiene Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Butadiene Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Butadiene Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Butadiene Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Butadiene Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Butadiene Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Butadiene Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Butadiene Market by Countries

Continued….

