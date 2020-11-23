Chloromethanes Market Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth till 2027 | Leading Players- INEOS, KEM ONE, Siemens Corporation, Dow, SRF Limited

Chloromethanes market research report brings to light key market dynamics of sector. The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the Chloromethanes industry. It neatly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Major market players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the Chloromethanes market report. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes Chloromethanes industry attentive and help deciding further moves. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited, INEOS, KEM ONE, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Solvay, SRF Limited, Tokuyama Corporation, Siemens Corporation, Dow, Akzo Nobel N.V, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Ineos, Solvay, KEM One, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Tokuyama Corporation, SRF Limited, Ercros S.A, AGC Inc, among other.

Chloromethane is a derivative of methane; it is highly flammable, toxic and colourless gas with a faint sweet smell. It is produced by the chemical reaction between hydrogen chloride and methanol. It is shipped as a liquid under its vapor pressure. Initially, chloromethane used to be utilized as a refrigerant but discontinued due to its toxicity and flammability. This is widely utilized in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and silicone industry and is used in another chemical too.

Factor driving the growth of the market is the growth in the automotive and electronic market. High demand for chemical industries will also act as a growth driver for chloromethanes market, leading manufactures and their strategies to balance current supply-demand issues, newer applications development across the vertical industries and regulations across the different regions are the factors for growth in the market. However, global cold chain industry is growing rapidly, growth of rising international trade of fresh food products, government support for infrastructure liked cloud chain industry, technological leaps in refrigerated transport and storage and rise in the demand for perishable foods from the consumers. Rise in the adoption of hydroflurocarbons alternative, demand for chloromethanes is expected to grow rapidly. Growing demand for chloromethanes from the silicone industry in various applications such as automotive, medical, transportation and personal care, focus on R&D activities towards developing innovative techniques used for the production of chloromethanes will also create growth opportunities in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global Chloromethanes Market Scope and Market Size

Chloromethanes market is segmented on the product, end-user and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the chloromethanes market is segmented into methylene chloride, methyl chloride, carbon tetrachloride, chloroform and others.

On the basis of end-user, the chloromethanes market is segmented into refrigerant, industrial solvent, silicone polymers, laboratory chemicals, chemical intermediates, methylating & chlorinating agent, propellant & blowing agent, catalyst carrier, herbicide, local anesthetic, adhesives and sealants and others.

Based on application, the chloromethanes market is segmented into pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, textile, automotive, construction, paints & coatings, personal care products, plastics & rubber and others.

The Chloromethanes market report estimates 2018 – 2027 market development trends for Chloromethanes industry. The report analyses some of the challenges that Chloromethanes industry may have to face during the growth. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. This report also discusses about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used. Furthermore, Chloromethanes market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

