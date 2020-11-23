North America Specialty Gas Market all set for Prosperous Revenue Growth | Air Liquide, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., The Linde Group

Latest published market study on North America Specialty Gas Market Size, Share, Industry Report with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with Viewpoints extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. Revenue for North America Specialty Gas Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. North America Specialty Gas Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

Specialty gases are high purity gases which has the purity level lesser than or equal to 99.99999%. They are used in the industries like manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, academics, and analytical. Most of the specialty gases have their classifications as the high purity gases, noble gases, carbon gases, halogen gases.

The growth of electronics industry is leading to the high usage of specialty gases which will boost the North America specialty gas market. Some specialty gases such as helium, hydrogen and other high purity gases are in more demand than ever before. Growing usage of specialty gases in Photovoltaics for energy and other usage will boost the North America specialty gases market. Some specialty gases such as Tetrafluoromethane (CF4), Nitrous Oxide (N20), Nitrogen (N2), Oxygen (O2), Argon (Ar) are used in the c-Si processes.

The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Messer Group Gmbh, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION.

By Type (HighPurity Gases, Noble Gases, Carbon Gases, Halogen Gases, and Others)

Application (Manufacturing, Electronics, Healthcare, Academics, Analytical & Calibration, Refrigeration and Others)

Ingredients (Argon, Bromine, Nitrogen, Helium, Carbon Monoxide, Xenon, Methane, Krypton, Oxygen, Neon, Hydrogen and Others)

In November, Praxair signed a long term hydrogen supply agreement with Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery for supplying pure hydrogen to one of the Sweeny Refinery in Texas in early 2021. This would basically increase the hydrogen capacity to more than 1.5 billion cubic feet per day in Praxair’s Gulf Coast

In March, Coregas had partnered with Hyundai for the making of hydrogen-powered cars and bringing them in the market. Coregas supplies compressed hydrogen gas of high purity to their refusing station.

In January, Coregas announced its partnership with Brad Jones Racing as their new gas supplier until 2020. BJR being the only V8 supercar team in the area provides a strategical advantage to Coregas.

In December, Air Products announced that they sign an industrial gas equipment agreement with N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie which will help in the matter of national energy importance for Netherland. Air Products will supply Gasunie three generation plants to produce the nitrogen.

In September, Air Products announced they will sign cooperation and equipment supply agreements with the Beijing Sinoscience Fullcryo Technology Co., Ltd. (Fullcryo) to support the hydrogen infrastructure and support the china’s first hydrogen based fulling station.

In February, Air Products announced they will sign an agreement to purchase of ACP Europe SA (ACP) which is the largest independent carbon dioxide business in continental Europe. The transaction will expand the company’s CO2 capabilities in different areas of Europe.

