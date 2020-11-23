In-flight Wi-Fi Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2025

Global In-flight Wi-Fi Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.13 Bn in 2017 to US$ 7.30 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period 2018 and 2025.

The growth of market for in-flight Wi-Fi is highly influenced by the remarkable growth in air travel across the globe. The growth in air travel has increased significantly over the years due to increase in disposable income among the middle class society and upper middle class society worldwide.

Moreover, reduction in travel time and comfort is also acting as a growth factor for commercial aviation industry. This also leading the aircraft manufacturers to procure more number of aircraft components. Another factor boosting the market for in-flight Wi-Fi is the modernization of aircraft programs in both commercial aviation. Entertainment while travelling is another luxury which passengers now a days vouch for, and the need for in-flight entertainment is further more pushing boundaries in the growth rates and adoptions of in-flight Wi-Fi systems.

Top Key Players:-Flight Wi-Fi market includes Echostar Corporation, GOGO Inc., Honeywell international Inc., Kymeta corporation, Panasonic avionics corporation, Thales group, Thinkom Solutions, Inc., Viasat, Inc., SITA and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest in-flight Wi-Fi market share.

Based on the type, the services segment is projected to dominate the in-flight Wi-Fi market.

Narrow body aircraft led the in-flight Wi-Fi market by aircraft type in 2017.

Air to Ground technology dominated the market by technology.

The global market for In – Flight Wi-Fi market exhibit high growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth includes growth in population travelling by air along with increased implementation of connectivity technologies with operational benefits. Also, rising trend of in-flight retails is expected to significantly drive the in-flight Wi-Fi market. However, the high cost of implementation, upgrade and maintenance of satellite may adversely impact the growth of the market in coming years. Despite the factors restraining the market growth, the rising demand for connectivity in rapidly developing economies of APAC is projected to generate optimal growth opportunities during the forecast period.

