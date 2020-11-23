Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market: Study provides in-depth analysis of market along with the current trends and future estimations (2020 – 2025)

Latest released the research study on Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Vegetable Peeling Equipment . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

The global Vegetable Peeling Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Vegetable Peeling Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vegetable Peeling Equipment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect.

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Vegetable Peeling Equipment market are:

TOMRA

CFT Group

Kiremko

Haith Group

Turatti Group

FTNON

DORNOW

DANA-Technology

EIMA Engineering

Sormac

Finis

FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner)

Vanmark

Forsfood Oy

ProEx Food

Less than 2000 Kg/h

2000-10000 Kg/h

Above 10000 Kg/h

By Application:

Potatoes

Carrots

Sweet Potatoes

Red Beets

Others

