Micronized Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Expansion to be Persistent During 2020-2029

Global Micronized Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Market

A free-flowing, odorless white powder. Micronized Battery grade product is a superior purity grade product for use as a precursor in making critical battery materials.

The major companies include:

Livent

SQM

Albemarle

Western mining

CITIC Guoan

Tibet Mining

Orocobre

Talison

Segment by Type, the Micronized Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate market is segmented into

99.5% (Li2CO3)

99.8% (Li2CO3)

99.9% (Li2CO3)

Other

Segment by Application, the Micronized Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate market is segmented into

Energy Storage

Battery Systems