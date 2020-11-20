POM Sheet Market Trends, Drivers and Growth Prospects till 2020-2027

The global POM Sheet report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global POM Sheet report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global POM Sheet market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Homo-polyoxymethylene

Co-polyoxymethylene

Segment by Application

Auto Industry

Food Industry

Medical Equipment

Household Appliances

Precision Machinery Parts

Other

Table Of Content:

Global POM Sheet Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 POM Sheet Market Overview

1.1 POM Sheet Product Scope

1.2 POM Sheet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global POM Sheet Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Homo-polyoxymethylene

1.2.3 Co-polyoxymethylene

1.3 POM Sheet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global POM Sheet Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Auto Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Medical Equipment

1.3.5 Household Appliances

1.3.6 Precision Machinery Parts

1.3.7 Other

1.4 POM Sheet Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global POM Sheet Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global POM Sheet Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global POM Sheet Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 POM Sheet Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global POM Sheet Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global POM Sheet Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global POM Sheet Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global POM Sheet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global POM Sheet Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global POM Sheet Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States POM Sheet Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe POM Sheet Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China POM Sheet Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan POM Sheet Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia POM Sheet Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India POM Sheet Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global POM Sheet Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top POM Sheet Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top POM Sheet Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global POM Sheet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in POM Sheet as of 2019)

3.4 Global POM Sheet Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers POM Sheet Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key POM Sheet Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global POM Sheet Market Size by Type

4.1 Global POM Sheet Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global POM Sheet Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global POM Sheet Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global POM Sheet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global POM Sheet Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global POM Sheet Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global POM Sheet Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global POM Sheet Market Size by Application

5.1 Global POM Sheet Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global POM Sheet Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global POM Sheet Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global POM Sheet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global POM Sheet Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global POM Sheet Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global POM Sheet Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States POM Sheet Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe POM Sheet Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China POM Sheet Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan POM Sheet Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia POM Sheet Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India POM Sheet Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India POM Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in POM Sheet Business

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF POM Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF POM Sheet Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 DuPont

12.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DuPont Business Overview

12.2.3 DuPont POM Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DuPont POM Sheet Products Offered

12.2.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.3 YUNTIANHUA

12.3.1 YUNTIANHUA Corporation Information

12.3.2 YUNTIANHUA Business Overview

12.3.3 YUNTIANHUA POM Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 YUNTIANHUA POM Sheet Products Offered

12.3.5 YUNTIANHUA Recent Development

12.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation

12.4.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation POM Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation POM Sheet Products Offered

12.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Ensinger

12.5.1 Ensinger Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ensinger Business Overview

12.5.3 Ensinger POM Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Ensinger POM Sheet Products Offered

12.5.5 Ensinger Recent Development

12.6 Röchling Industrial EN

12.6.1 Röchling Industrial EN Corporation Information

12.6.2 Röchling Industrial EN Business Overview

12.6.3 Röchling Industrial EN POM Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Röchling Industrial EN POM Sheet Products Offered

12.6.5 Röchling Industrial EN Recent Development

12.7 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd.

12.7.1 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.7.3 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. POM Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. POM Sheet Products Offered

12.7.5 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd.

12.8.1 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.8.3 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. POM Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. POM Sheet Products Offered

12.8.5 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd.

12.9.1 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.9.3 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd. POM Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd. POM Sheet Products Offered

12.9.5 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13 POM Sheet Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 POM Sheet Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of POM Sheet

13.4 POM Sheet Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 POM Sheet Distributors List

14.3 POM Sheet Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 POM Sheet Market Trends

15.2 POM Sheet Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 POM Sheet Market Challenges

15.4 POM Sheet Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

