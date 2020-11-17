Covid-19 Update: What’s driving the Liposome Drug Delivery Market trends? Prominent Players: Novartis AG, Novartis AG, Ipsen Pharma

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Liposome Drug Delivery Market globally. This report on ‘Liposome Drug Delivery Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The liposome drug delivery market is expected to reach US$ 6,992.95 million by 2027 from US$ 3,594.41 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

What is Liposome Drug Delivery Market?

Liposomes, a novel drug delivery system (NDDS), are bilayer vesicular structures used in delivering drugs or genetic material into a cell. The aim of NDDS is to deliver the drug at a rate directed by the needs of the body during the period of treatment. Due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients, especially in the US and the European countries, research institutes are pressurized to accelerate their R&D activities to develop drugs and vaccines for the treatment. Thus, companies in the liposome drug delivery market are capitalizing on this opportunity to increase their research in nanomaterials, such as nanospheres, liposomes, and nanoparticles that are active antiviral agents. Liposome drug delivery is being leveraged with increased in vivo and in vitro drug activities for routine clinical practices.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Over the past few decades, R&D activities in liposomal drug delivery systems have rapidly increased across the world due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease. Drug delivery is the process of administering a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans. Liposomal drug delivery offers various advantages, such as improved pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, enhanced therapeutic efficacy, and decreased toxicity, thereby making these delivery systems ideal for patients suffering from various chronic conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, almost 6 in 10 people in the US suffer from at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 people have two or more chronic diseases.

Emerging Players in the Liposome Drug Delivery Market Research include: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Luye Pharma Group, Ipsen Pharma, CELSION, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Acrotech Biopharma, Inc., etc.



A factor which can be a restraint for Liposome Drug Delivery Market can be some companies do not collaborate with service providers or they don’t take advantage of digitization as they don’t have awareness for the same. Nevertheless, digitization in services is opting by an online company to know more exactly about consumer behavior plus it makes business policies flexible to adopt changes as per the market condition on which success and growth of an organization depend which will give more growth opportunities in coming years.

Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market – By Product

Liposomal Doxorubicin

Liposomal Paclitaxel

Liposomal Amphotericin B

Others

Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market – By Technology

Stealth Liposome Technology

Non-PEGylated Liposome Technology

DepoFoam Liposome Technology

Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposome (LTSL) Technology

Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market – By Application

Fungal Diseases

Cancer Therapy

Pain Management

Viral Vaccines

Photodynamic Therapy

Liposome Drug Delivery Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



This report will help you determine and analyze your portfolio of key market players with information such as company profile, components and services offered, financial information from the past three years, and key developments. The market payers from Liposome Drug Delivery Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Liposome Drug Delivery Market in the global market.

Key questions answered by this report:



What are its drivers and restraints of the Liposome Drug Delivery Market?

What are the leading Liposome Drug Delivery Market products in the market and which companies manufacture them?

Who are the leading Liposome Drug Delivery Market companies?

What are their products, developmental candidates and applications?

What is the status of the Liposome Drug Delivery Market they are undergoing?

What are the latest news and developments from those companies?

What other companies seem promising within the regions we analyse, having potential to succeed in Liposome Drug Delivery Market development, production and marketing?

What are leading companies’ Liposome Drug Delivery Market products and what candidates are in their R&D pipelines?

What are the social, technological, economic and political forces affecting the world Liposome Drug Delivery Market?

Liposome Drug Delivery Market Table of Contents:

Scope Of The Study Key Takeways Research Methodology Liposome Drug Delivery Landscape Liposome Drug Delivery – Key Market Dynamics Liposome Drug Delivery – Global Market Analysis Liposome Drug Delivery – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Liposome Drug Delivery – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End User Liposome Drug Delivery Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Liposome Drug Delivery, Key Company Profiles

