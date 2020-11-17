Natural Gas Vehicles Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth

A natural gas vehicle refers to an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas. There is the various benefit of natural gas vehicles such as natural gas costs are lower than gasoline, natural gas is convenient and abundant, the natural gas vehicle has lower maintenance costs, the natural gas vehicle is safer, among others. The demand for natural gas vehicles has increased, due to the rising adoption of natural gas vehicles in both developed and developing countries. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy and Natural Gas powers almost over 160,000 vehicles in the United States. Therefore, rising demand for natural gas vehicles and the increasing number of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are expected to support the growth of

With some of the stated benefits, it is very easy to see why the number of the natural gas vehicle (NGV) has more than doubled in the past 5 years. There have been around more than 15 million NGVs worldwide during the year 2011 and NGV Global has projected that this number would increase to at least five-folds, to over more than 65 million natural gas vehicles by the year 2020. Also, in May 2019, according to the Government of India, the Natural gas vehicles (NGVs) would be accountable for around more than 50% of the sales of the new three and four-wheelers in India by 2030. Henceforth, increasing the usage of natural gas vehicles which is likely to be one of the major drivers for the global natural gas vehicles market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Dedicated, Bi-Fuel, Dual-Fuel), Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Others), Form (Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG))

Market Influencing Trends:

Governmental Initiative toward Natural Gas Vehicle

Growth Drivers

Growing Investments in Automobile Sector Worldwide

Strict Government Regulation Related to the Emission owing to Air Pollution

Restraints that are major highlights:

Issue related to the emergence of Electric Vehicles

Opportunities

The popularity of Green Transportation in the Emerging Countries

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil, among others

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding of how stats related to market sizing and share relates, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is highlighted on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, growth drivers, open opportunities and gaps and roadblocks or restraints and challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players.

When it comes to granularity of quantitative data, the market sizing and estimates in dollar term and sales volume are laid from 2015 to 2025 covering major geographic regions of your interest further broken down by product type and by end use application.

Key Development Activities:

The companies are now exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new developments in existing products, and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are also exploring new geographies and industries through expansions and acquisitions so as to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

