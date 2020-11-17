Electric Power Steering Motor Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth

Power steering is used to reduce the effort required of the driver to turn the steering wheel. It is suitable for use at high speeds and Optimized noise level and torque ripple of the electric motor. Some of the major benefits of electric power steering motor are highly precise steering assistance, extremely compact size and others. An increasing number of vehicle production across the world, increasing the number of customers from Asia Pacific region and the rising number of people prefer for comfort driving has increased the demand for Electric Power Steering Motor in market.

Latest research document on ‘Electric Power Steering Motor’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

MITSUBA Corporation (Japan),FZB (India),Nidec Corporation (Japan),Johnson Electric (Hong Kong),MAHLE GmbH (Germany),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),JTEKT Corporation TYO (Japan),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),General Ricambi S.P.A. (Italy),LG Innotek (South Korea)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Pinion Assist Type, Rack Assist Type, Column Assist Type), Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle {Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium Commercial Vehicles (MCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)}), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Electric Motor Type (Brushed DC Motors, Brushless DC Motors), Component (Bearing, Rack And Pinion, Electric Motor, Steering Wheel, Steering Gear, Steering Column), Mechanism (Collapsible, Rigid)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement in Electric Power Steering Motor

Growth Drivers

Increasing adoption of automotive vehicle production across the world. For instance, according to chinaembassy.org, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has announced annual sales rose more than 46.15% year on year to 13.64 million units. Output augmented 48.3% to 13.79 million units. Therefore, it will enhance market growth.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Higher Cost of EPS as Compared to Traditional Steering Systems

Opportunities

Penetration in commercial vehicles and Enabling ADAS features in EPS

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding of how stats related to market sizing and share relates, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is highlighted on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, growth drivers, open opportunities and gaps and roadblocks or restraints and challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players.

When it comes to granularity of quantitative data, the market sizing and estimates in dollar term and sales volume are laid from 2015 to 2025 covering major geographic regions of your interest further broken down by product type and by end use application.

Table of Content

Global Electric Power Steering Motor Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Electric Power Steering Motor Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis, Local Reforms etc)

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Revenue (Value) , Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2014-2025)

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Benchmarking (2019)

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

………….

What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

Supporting company financial and cash flow planning

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Key Development Activities:

Manufacturers of Electric Power Steering

Raw Material Suppliers for Electric Power Steering

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Electric Power Steering

Worldwide Automobile Associations

Others



