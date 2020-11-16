Reasons Why You Should Convert with PDFBear

Even though PDFs have been around for over 25 years, this file format is still one of the most famous file formats on the internet. Whether you’re opening or accessing a contract, resume, or your ebook, PDF files are one of the sleekest and most convenient formats. However, there is a catch, though. You would have to install a PDF reader on your computer or device.

One notable feature about PDF files is that you cannot alter or change their content and format regardless of the device or PDF reader you are using, and this is why you can use PDF files in a court of law. But what is the best way to convert your files? Well, the answer to that is PDFBear. Here are some reasons why you should choose PDFBear in converting your files.

Doc to PDF in 2 Minutes

One thing that a person looks for an online converter tool is how fast it would be able to convert files. PDFBear guarantees that in just under two minutes, you can convert your files from Word to PDF in three easy and simple steps. The first step you have to do is to upload your Word document by entering their website into your browser and click on the Word to PDF converter tool. You can then upload your file by clicking on the “Select Files” button.

The second step is to wait until the conversion process is complete, but take note, this conversion process is completed in just a matter of seconds. PDFBear’s converter tool has shown to be much more superior than any other converter tools you find on the internet, and it is their way of keeping their standards and quality high.

The last step is downloading your files into your chosen storage device. You will be given a downloadable link where you can access and download your files. You can also choose to save it in your cloud storage like Dropbox or Google Drive. Can you now see how efficient and quick PDFBear is?

Privacy is Important

One of PDFBear’s top priority is the security and safety of all their users’ files and documents. After an hour of uploading, your files will automatically be deleted permanently from PDFBear’s system. This is to ensure that no one else will be able to get their hands on your files.

Additionally, PDFBear has installed a 256-BIT SSL Encryption Technology that would protect your files all the time from falling into the wrong hands of cybercriminals and hackers. PDFBear is well aware that your files may contain some delicate information that you don’t want others to access, so each downloadable link you get after converting can only be downloaded or accessed for a brief period.

Word to PDF on All Platforms

This is the best thing about PDFBear. Not all online converter tools are optimized for all types of devices, but not with PDFBear. You can access PDFBear for free on any device such as Android smartphone, iPhone, iPad, laptops, or PCs. PDFBear guarantees that you will not encounter any compatibility issues like with other online converter tools.

PDFBear is also flexible enough to cater to the needs of people with various operating systems. Whether you are using a Linux machine, macOS, or Windows OS, you are still entitled to all the free features of PDFBear. Also, since PDFBear is a web-based converter tool, you don’t have to install or download anything on your device.

Takeaway

Choosing PDFBear as your go-to converter tool is the best thing that you would ever decide. PDFBear is not only limited to a Word to PDF converter tool, but they also offer a wide array of file formats such as Excel to PDF, HTML to PDF, PPT to PDF, and so much more.