Meningococcal Vaccines Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2020 To 2030 – Sanofi, Pfizer

Meningococcal is a deadly disease is not taken care of immediately. The disease is majorly present in the teenage group and is caused by bacterial meningitis. It is basically an inflammation lining of the brain and spinal cord. There are three types of vaccines available for meningitis one of which is sold as menomune, menactra, and Bexsero and Trumenba. Annually, 2000-2600 teenagers are affected from this disease. Among these, one third are young adults, other 10% of the population from this disease are probable to lose their lives even after taking the antibiotic treatment. The remaining 20% of the population with this disease may experience permanent side-effects, such as brain damage and hearing loss.

Major Key Players of the Meningococcal Vaccines Market are:

GlaxoSmithKline , Sanofi, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Nuron Biotech Inc., BIO-MED, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc, Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and other key players (if any) among others.

Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on “Meningococcal Vaccines Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/261

Increasing number of initiatives for development of novel vaccines by government bodies, international health organizations, private sectors and public health bodies has played a crucial role in promoting the growth of meningococcal vaccines market. For instance, from April 2019, Australian Government announced Nimenrix (MenACWY vaccine) to be funded as part of the National Immunization Program (NIP) for adolescents. Moreover, novel vaccines targeting different serogroups of meningococci are receiving approvals for sales in different regions, which in turn is contributing in the growth of the market. For instance, on 30 May 2017, Pfizer Inc. received European Commission (EC) for TRUMENBA (Meningococcal Group B Vaccine). TRUMENBA aids in prevention of invasive meningococcal disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroup B (MenB) among individuals 10 years of age and older. However, the strict storage conditions required for meningococcal vaccines, adds on to the cost, which in turn hampers the growth of the market.

Rising incidences of meningococcal disease has considerably encouraged the development of vaccines targeting wide range of serogroups of meningococci. The highest incidence meningitis is found in the ‘meningitis belt’ of the sub-Saharan African region. For instance, in this region, major epidemics occur every 5 to 12 years, i.e. an attack rate of around 1,000 cases per 100,000 population. Global health organizations, private sector companies and government bodies across several regions are continuously promoting active immunization campaigns against meningococcal diseases. For instance, in May 2018, “Defeating meningitis by 2030” was introduced at the World Health Assembly, which aims at eradicating meningitis from all high-risk countries by 2030.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Meningococcal Vaccines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Meningococcal Vaccines market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Meningococcal Vaccines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Meningococcal Vaccines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/261

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Meningococcal Vaccines Market Size

2.2 Meningococcal Vaccines Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Meningococcal Vaccines Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Meningococcal Vaccines Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Meningococcal Vaccines Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Meningococcal Vaccines Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Sales by Product

4.2 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Revenue by Product

4.3 Meningococcal Vaccines Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/261

In the end, Meningococcal Vaccines industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Market Industry Reports-

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, mega trends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com