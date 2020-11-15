44th E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 Live Stream Reddit Free Online Read carpect

You can expect an impressive line-up of nominees, guests and performances on the evening of Nov. 15. For the third year in a row, the 2020 People’s Choice Awards will go live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. It’s not clear what kind of social distancing measures the pop culture and entertainment network will adapt for its 46th annual award show, but plan on previewing some serious fashion on the red carpet hosted by E! News’ own Giuliana Rancic ahead of the live broadcast at 9 p.m. ET.

E! announced on 27 October that Demi Lovato would host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. The singer songwriter has taken home five of the PCAs. In a statement Jen Neal, from E! News said, “Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night.”

Who’s performing at the 2020 E! People Choice Awards?

Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle are both on the line-up to take the stage to perform their hit songs. Bieber is the most nominated male entertainer of the evening. Chloe x Halle are nominated for best group of 2020.

Who is presenting at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards?

Some of the big names that will be presenting the 2020 PCAs will be social media influencer Addison Rae who is nominated for the Social Star of the Year, as well as Alison Brie the star from “Glow”. A number of recording artists such as Bebe Rexha, Machine Gun Kelly and Tyler the creator will be performing and presenting during the night.

Who is nominated?

There are 44 categories this year including new for this year The New Artist of 2020, The Collaboration Song of 2020 and The Soundtrack Song of 2020. All the winners were chosen by the people in voting over the month of October ending on the 23rd.

Some of the nominations included music superstars Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and The Weeknd. Also Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande who each have six nominations.

How to watch the People ’s Choice Awards 2020

The ceremony will air on E! and will be simulcast on linear across Bravo, USA and SYFY. If you’re on the go the night of the show or have plans that evening, don’t worry! The PCAs can be streamed live on the E! app and will be available on demand the following day on all partner VOD platforms.

When are the 2020 E! People ’s Choice Awards ?

The event, produced by Den of Thieves, will broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Nov. 15.

What time are the People ’s Choice Awards tonight ?

The People’s Choice Awards begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Will there be an E! People ’s Choice Awards red carpet ?

Yes! E!’s Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will air on E! starting at 7 p.m.

Who is the People ’s Choice Awards 2020 host ?

Demi Lovato has been tapped to host this year’s ceremony.