Two minutes before the deadline and your classmates told you that your two PDF files’ contents are supposed to be in a single PDF file. You left your word document at home, and you are, therefore, unable to edit it out to merge the contents. Furthermore, you do not have enough time to edit and then reconvert your word document to PDF. You are doomed.

This is the last thing we want to happen, but that does not mean it can not occur. You will either lose a significant score or be embarrassed in class; neither of them feels good. But worry not, if you happen to encounter this problem in the near future, this article will save your life by teaching you the most convenient way to merge your PDF files.

Things to know about PDF files merger

PDF file mergers are tools to combine or merge two or more PDFs. There are a lot of platforms that merge PDFfiles free. Most mergers are paid subscriptions and will cost you a considerable amount of your allowance, and some are inexpensive but do not offer excellent quality. We will introduce to you a merger that is both pioneering in terms of price and quality.

PDFbear: PDF Merger

PDFbear brands itself as the quickest platform to combine and merge multiple PDF files into a single PDF file. It will only take you a short while to have your combined PDF. Furthermore, the website is designed to be user-friendly. The instructions are straight-forward. With just a few clicks, you will have access to the best merging tool in the market.

Ease and Efficiency are the slogans of the website. The platform assures an experience that levels or even exceed the quality of expensive software tools, for a lower price. The cost is almost nothing when compared to other software that offers merging services. It is assured that when you spend money on PDFbear, you will get the best out of your spending.

The website creators take into consideration the feelings of its users; they understand that some people do not feel comfortable with uploading their files on the internet. Hence, the creators assure that after an hour of completing your process, your files will be permanently deleted in the server.

The PDF Merger of PDFbear is online-based. You only need a desktop or laptop, smartphone or tablet may do, and an internet connection to perform the merging process. Note that you do not have to download anything. Therefore, your devices’ storage will not be significantly affected by any of the activities you do on the website.

If you are doubtful that your device may not be able to run the website, worry not. PDFbear is proud to say that they are compatible with most operating systems like Mac, Windows, and Linux. This means that it is a universally accessible merging tool that you can use anytime, anywhere.

How to merge your PDF files using PDFbear?

After being on the website, select the PDF files that you want to merge. For your convenience, you may also drag them in the box provided. The platform will combine your files; all you have to do is to wait for the process to complete. Modify when necessary. If done, you may press combine. Then, Voila! You have your merged PDF ready for download and sharing.

Takeaway

Things as unexpected as forgetting a format can happen to anyone. Hence, it is imperative that we have knowledge of how we could address the problem in the quickest and most efficient way possible. PDFbear is a tool that will help you in addressing that concern, with the quality service and hassle-free experience it offers.