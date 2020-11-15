Reasons Why PDFBear has the Best Word to PDF Converter

You know you can trust and rely on an online converter tool if it’s called PDFBear. Want to know why? This article will give you three reasons why PDFBear is one of the best online converter tools to convert your Word documents to PDF. At the end of this article, you will be fully convinced you should choose PDFBear to convert your documents.

PDFBear is not limited to a Word to PDF converter alone. You can choose from a plethora of file formats such as Excel, JPG, PPT, HTML, and much more. PDFBear also offers tools that enable you to split, merge, compress, add watermark, password protect PDF files, and unlock PDF files. So, if you want to know more, you have to read further in our article.

Word to PDF in Under 2 Minutes

The whole Word to PDF conversion for PDFBear would only take a maximum of two minutes. Just knowing this fact, you can already tell how reliable and easy it would be to convert your Word documents to PDF with PDFBear. There are only three steps that you need to follow. The first step is to enter PDFBear’s website and upload your Word document after you have clicked on the Word to PDF converter tool.

The second step is all about waiting for the conversion process. It is worth noting that the conversion process would only take a few seconds regardless of how big and how many the files you are converting. The last and final step is to download your newly converted PDF file into your device or choose to save it in your cloud storage like Dropbox or Google Drive.

If you are looking for a Word to PDF converter free of any charge that can cater to all your conversion needs in under two minutes, you should greatly consider PDFBear. Besides, a quick conversion from any file format to your desired file format is what people are looking for nowadays, right? They don’t have the patience to wait for a long time.

Top of the Line Security Measures

PDFBear’s top priority is to keep your files and documents safe and secure at all times. To do this, they have installed the newest and best security system called the 256-BIT SSL Encryption Technology. This ensures that your files will always be kept safe in PDFBear’s system and prevent them from falling into the wrong and dirty hands of cybercriminals or hackers.

PDFBear has always prided itself on keeping your files and documents safe while in their hands. So, the deletion of your files will automatically start after an hour of uploading to ensure that no one will be able to access your files since PDFBear is well aware that your files may or may not contain some sensitive data that you don’t want others to access.

Multi-platform Accessibility

One major problem that people encounter whenever dealing with converter tools is compatibility issues. PDFBear guarantees that you will not encounter any of those since their system is fully optimized to be used on all types of devices. Whether you are using an iPhone, Android smartphone, laptop, PC, or tablet, you are still entitled to the full free features of PDFBear.

Additionally, PDFBear is flexible enough that it supports all types of operating systems. So, it does not matter whether you are using a Linux machine, macOS, or Windows OS. You will still have full access to PDFBear’s handy features without experiencing any problems or mishaps.

Takeaway

The best part about PDFBear is that it is a web-based converter tool, which means you don’t have to download and install anything on your device. This is a great way of saving up storage space for all your newly converted files, right? So, why not try it out and see what it can offer you?