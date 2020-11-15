Slick Elegance: 3 Girard-Perregaux Watches For Men

Women’s fashion is of total absolute complication as it involves many factors before being considered as fashionable. On the other hand, men’s fashion can still be as complicated as women’s, but it has a simplified version involving fewer accessories. While women are into jewelry, men are into wristwatches.

To achieve that supreme slick elegance and dominate the grand and luxurious night, you must have the perfect wristwatch to blend with your belt, shoes, suit, and tie flawlessly. These opulent timepieces are also worth every penny as they are most durable and have state-of-the-art scientific constructs.

A Brief History of The Girard-Perregaux

The very long-existing Girard Perregaux has been in the watchmaker’s industry since 1832 when Jean-Samuel Rossel and Jacques Bautte took over the company from Jean Bautte. The Girard-Perregaux name was attained when the eminent watchmaker, Constant Girard, married Marrie Perregaux way back in 1854.

Their significant developments all started in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. Girard Perregaux wrist watches are famous for their unique patents like innovating the first mechanical movement at high frequency, optimizing the Gyromatic HF movement, the first watch equipped with quartz movement, introducing the constant-force escapement, etc.

Girard Perregaux Tri-Axial Planetarium

Top of the list is one of the brand’s most expensive watch model, the Girard Perregaux Tri-Axial Tourbillon. With its modern, sophisticated, and vigorous approach, this watch is perfect for any formal or casual occasion. The triple-layered caging of the tourbillon is a very intricate technological complexity you’ve never seen before.

If you’re looking for an exquisitely opulent timepiece, this one sets the standard high as it defies gravity. It is very limited in the watch market, its perplexing tourbillon has a high-speed 3D rotation and a handcrafted globe miniature representing the 17th-18th century world map—quite an intelligent pick for genuinely wealthy elite people.

Girard Perregaux 1966

Second, comes the Girard Perregaux 1966 with a 40mm for a decent, classy, and elegant approach. Its black alligator leather strap perfectly matches with its white dial, indexes, and silver-toned hands. This luxurious timepiece has gained well-deserved recognition in the past few years because of its exceptional Haute Horlogerie pieces.

The Girard Perregaux 1966’s stainless steel provides a subtle clean finish, purely representing their highly-technical in-house movement. People can never underestimate the simplicity of 1966; this wristwatch is remarkable and could match a car’s price. This timepiece could perfectly blend with your midnight blue or black tuxedos.

Girard Perregaux Circuito Chronograph

The Girard Perregaux Competizione Circuito Chronograph Automatic Men’s watch is ideal for a slick yet masculine approach. This robust timepiece had a dramatic positive impact during the Baselworld 2016. A real beauty with a classic vintage-inspired chronograph, this GP Circuito comes with a titanium and carbon composite.

If you are a meticulous wristwatch collector, then this should be in your collection. The GP Competizione Circuito Chronograph is a perfect combination of conventional appearance, dark elegance with black dial and black alligator leather strap, while powered by GP03300 reference caliber automatic movement. Talk about looks and performance.

Takeaway

The Girard Perregaux wristwatch collection has etched a remarkable history in the world of opulent timepieces. Their long existence has gained the world’s trust regarding quality, durability, luxe, performance, science, and sophistication. The brand’s reputation continues to grow as more respectable as they thrive deeper and better with higher milestones.

If you are in search of the ideal choice of luxury wristwatch that is long-trusted by the elite population, then Girard Perregaux should be your topmost option. Their collection’s versatility will always outclass every time you are out on a grand and luxurious occasion—also a perfect accessory for casual agendas.