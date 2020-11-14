Waste Recycling Services Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Waste Recycling Services market.

Report Overview: Global Waste Recycling Services Market

The global waste recycling services market size was valued at USD 42.60 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027. Rising awareness among consumers and industries about the benefits and sustainable advantages of recycling waste is anticipated to surge the market growth over the coming years.

Rising industrialization, rapid urbanization, and technological developments are the major factors surging the product demand over the forecast period 2021-2027. Implementation of stringent regulations has propelled the research & development activities regarding recycling services, which is anticipated to drive the market for waste recycling services over the next few years.

According to the U.S. EPA, around 23,000 to 75,000 sanitary sewers overflow each year in the U.S. Thus, rising number of new users getting connected to centralized treatment systems is expected to translate into up-gradation of the existing treatment facilities or construction of new wastewater treatment facilities, which is expected to increase the waste recycling rate over the forecast period.

Rising awareness regarding proper disposal of waste for maintaining animal and human health has resulted in the emergence of various disposal methods and techniques. The occurrence of large quantities of dangerous compounds, such as metals and salts, in the waste, has made it necessary for the companies to dispose of or recycle the waste in a timely manner.

Governments around the world are adopting the public-private partnership (PPP) model to match the operational expertise provided by the private sector. Government-led initiatives are anticipated to boost the market growth, which, in turn, is expected to generate increased demand for these waste recycling services over the coming years.

Growth in the urban population and increase in disposable incomes are expected to promote the housing sector growth at the domestic level across the globe. As a result, improvement in the housing sector is expected to increase the penetration of these waste recycling services, which, in turn, is likely to drive the market for waste recycling services over the forecast period.

Product Insights: Global Waste Recycling Services Market

In terms of product, the waste recycling services market is categorized into paper and paperboard, metals, plastics, glass, food, bulbs, batteries and electronics, yard trimmings, and others. The paper and paperboard segment lead the market with a share of 41.4% in 2019. Metals held the second-largest share in the market in 2019. Benefits of metal recycling versus the production of virgin metal include a reduction in energy consumption and less use of materials.

The plastics segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), more than 12% of plastic waste is recycled or reused per annum. The global plastic waste volumes are expected to reach 460 million tons by 2030, as a result, a wide range of industry players are moving beyond use once and discard approach, which is expected to create opportunities for service providers over the coming years.

E-waste represents 2% of Americas trash in landfills but is equivalent to more than 70% of the overall toxic wastes. It is one of the fastest-growing waste streams both in developed and developing economies. Manufacturers are focusing on recycling, disposing, and reusing in order to ensure a sustainable future.

Application Insights: Global Waste Recycling Services Market

In terms of application, the market is categorized into municipal, industrial, and others. The municipal application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.2% in 2019. Growing urban population, favorable government policies, and rising investment are expected to increase the demand for waste recycling services in the municipal sectors of developing economies, including India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

The industrial application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. It presents a wide application scope for recycling services in several industries, including chemical, paper and pulp, food and beverages, mining, and refineries. Rapid urbanization, technological developments, and an increasing number of production units are expected to promote segment growth over the forecast period.

Residential waste is widely treated by the municipality in each country. The efficient waste disposal/recycling network of municipalities is a major challenge for private companies to penetrate in the residential as well as commercial sectors. However, through public-private partnerships, the companies are recycling the waste generated through these sectors.

Rising investments in various industries and stringent regulations pertaining to discharges from these industries are some of the key factors driving the demand for waste recycling services in industrial applications across the globe. In addition, growing demand for agro-based products and organic foods is expected to stimulate the product demand over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Global Waste Recycling Services Market

Asia Pacific lead the market for waste recycling services with a share of 39.5% in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. China is one of the most important emerging countries globally. According to the IMF, the growth in China is expected to be 5.6% in 2020. The economic growth in China is predicted to be impacted by the deepening U.S.-China trade tensions as well as the recent outbreak of COVID-19, which is projected to negatively impact the growth of the industrial sector over the coming years.

India is considered to be one of the most important markets for these recycling services owing to rapid industrialization, population, and economic growth, resulting in increased waste generation in the last few years. Positive growth in the countrys economic conditions is likely to foster industry growth over the forecast period.

Growing global population and rapid industrialization in emerging economies to meet consumer demand have driven the amount of solid waste generated by the manufacturing sector over the last couple of decades. In addition, the implementation of numerous regulations by the U.S. EPA and the European Union is anticipated to stimulate market growth over the coming years.

Germany has the best recycling rate across the globe, followed by South Korea, Austria, and Wales. All these countries recycle more than 52% of their municipal waste. On the contrary, the U.S. has a recycling rate of 34.3% and is expected to witness a significant increase over the forecast period owing to awareness created by green revolutionists, governments, and nonprofit organizations.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Waste Recycling Services Market

Few companies in the market provide services such as vendor agnostics, products, and equipment for the recycling machinery. These companies attempt to acquire more customers to expand their consumer base and offer personalized services to maintain customer loyalty. Furthermore, companies enter into a public-private partnership contract with the government to receive special projects.

A majority of the publicly-traded companies are vertically integrated across the supply chain, wherein they provide waste collection, transportation, disposal, and recycling services. This, in turn, results in saving the operational cost and increasing profit margins, thereby enabling the companies to obtain a significant share in the market. Some of the prominent players in the waste recycling services market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global waste recycling services market report based on product, application, and region:

