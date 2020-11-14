Dual Screen Laptops Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dual Screen Laptops market.

The global dual screen laptops market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2021 to 2027. Dual screen laptops have two display screens built into the same unit. The growing adoption of dual screen laptops in the field of gaming is anticipated to drive their demand over the forecast period 2021-2027. They offer capabilities such as multi-tasking on different screens and high computing power, which makes them a preferred choice for gaming. Increasing consumer preference for the adoption of technological advanced personal computers is expected to drive the market over the next seven years.

For the past several years, multi-tasking while gaming was a difficult task, considering that online gaming requires continuous monitoring and undivided attention. Thus, gamers generally used tablets or smartphones as a secondary device while playing uninterruptible games. The advent of dual screen laptops solves the issue of multi-tasking and, thus, provides new avenues for online gamers. The secondary screen can be used to play music, videos, take notes, browse, or live chat while they play game on the primary screen. The aforementioned benefits are expected to propel the demand for dual screen laptop in the gaming industry.

Another major factor contributing to market growth is the rising investments in dual screen technology. Companies such as Intel and Microsoft have introduced prototype versions of their dual display laptops. Additionally, Microsoft has announced the latest version of Windows specially developed for dual screen technology. The launch of Windows X for dual screen laptops was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic and is expected to be launched with Microsofts dual screen laptop Surface Neo in the near future. Thus, product differentiation is anticipated to be the driving factor in the near future.

Companies are providing technologically advanced upgrades to their existing products in order to enhance product efficiency. For instance, ASUSTeK Computer Inc. announced the latest dual screen laptop Zephyrus Duo 15 with an elevated secondary touchscreen. Earlier launched products caused viewing discomfort as the user had to view the secondary screen at a horizontal angle. The elevated secondary touchscreen in Zephyrus Duo 15 helps users to adjust the screen elevation angle and provides a better viewing experience.

Dual screen laptops for commercial applications optimize and personalize workflow, which in turn, enhances the output. These laptops have a series of built-in functions that operate for both the displays simultaneously and boost productivity. The secondary screen on laptops provides the user with a platform to write, sketch, or draw in an insightful manner. Moreover, these laptops have fast performance integrated chips and high graphics displays specifically designed for editing applications.

COVID-19 Impact Insights: Dual Screen Laptops Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected economies worldwide. Various countries have imposed strict lockdowns, resulting in a temporary suspension of all manufacturing operations. Majority of laptops are manufactured in China, where the facilities were completely shut down for a brief period of time. This has resulted in a shortage of supplies for laptop manufacturers. The decrease in production has adversely impacted market growth.

Furthermore, work-from-home regulations that have taken effect in most of the countries have escalated the demand for single screen laptops. Owing to this, Microsoft Corporation delayed the launch of its dual screen laptop Surface Neo to 2021. The company also announced that its Windows 10X OS, which is specifically designed for dual screen laptops, will be used on single-screen devices. With the number of coronavirus cases increasing daily, it is expected that companies will continue to delay the launch of dual screen laptops over the coming months.

Price Insights: Dual Screen Laptops Market

More than USD 1,500 segment accounted for the largest market share of 53.6% in 2019. The large share is attributed to the high priced products offered by the few companies operating in the dual screen laptop market. The integration of two displays, along with the high computing power, results in a high price for these products. With more players announcing the launch of new products, the prices are expected to decline over the coming years.

Laptops up to USD 1,500 are anticipated to record the fastest growth in the next seven years. Laptops in this segment are cost effective and efficient for various business organizations that operate on multiple displays. As multiple displays enhance the productivity of employees, dual screen laptops within this price range will prove to be useful. Moreover, owing to their lower price, laptops of this segment are expected to be used widely by individual users over the coming years.

Screen Size Insights: Dual Screen Laptops Market

The more than 15.0″” segment held the largest revenue share of 51.9% in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This share is attributed to various benefits provided by large screen display laptops for gamers. Laptops under this segment provide better display resolution as compared to laptops of other screen sizes. Large displays have high-refresh-rate due to which they can display more than 60 frames per second, which makes gameplay smooth.

The 13″” to 14.9″” segment is estimated to witness a CAGR exceeding 1.9% during the forecast period. These laptops offer all the benefits of dual screen display in a cost-effective manner. Products within this segment offer a better balance between portability and usability. Moreover, they are used in multiple commercial applications owing to the compact size and high computing abilities.

Regional Insights: Dual Screen Laptops Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 26.4% in 2019. This share is attributed to the presence of manufacturers such as ASUSTeK Computer Inc. and Lenovo in the region. Another factor contributing to the revenue share is the large population in the region. With a growing population and increasing number of IT companies in the region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market from 2020 to 2027.

North America is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 2.9% during the forecast period. The gaming sector in U.S. has huge potential for market growth and is expected to make notable contributions in its rise. Furthermore, companies in North America such as Microsoft Corporation and Dell are focusing on launching their products by 2021 and gain a competitive advantage in the market. With the introduction of operating systems that meet the needs of dual screen laptops, market growth in this region is imminent.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Dual Screen Laptops Market

The market is consolidated and characterized by a high degree of competition with the top 3 players contributing to more than 50.0% of the overall market revenue in 2019. Companies are focusing on introducing new products to enhance their product portfolio and increase market share. For instance, in October 2018, Lenovo announced the launch of its dual screen laptop, Yoga C930. The announcement was followed by the launch of products from ASUSTeK Computer Inc. and HP Development Company, Inc. Similarly, Dell announced that its dual screen laptop would be launched by the fall of 2020.

In order to improve their geographical presence, market players are also focusing on expanding their business across various regions and countries. For instance, in 2018, ASUSTeK Computer Inc. announced the investments worth USD 20.0 million to expand its business in India. The company plans to add 100 stores and around 4,000 more distributors in the country. Moreover, the company is also aiming to add seven new Republic of Gaming (ROG) brand stores to enhance its customer reach. Some of the prominent manufacturers operating in the dual screen laptops market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends from 2019 to 2027 in each of the sub-segments. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global dual screen laptops market report based on screen size, price, and region:

Screen Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2027)

Up to 12.9″”

13″” to 14.9″”

More than 15â€

Price Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2027)

Up to USD 1,500

More than USD 1,500

