Global RFID in Healthcare Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants-Honeywell International Inc, Impinj, Inc., Mobile Aspects, Inc., RF Technologies, Inc., Radianse, STID, STANLEY Healthcare,

RFID in healthcare market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Rising demand for RFID in healthcare sector and increasing awareness about patient safety is another major factor for the growth of this market.

