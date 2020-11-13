Cloud Billing Market Forecast 2025: Overview, Industry Demand, Growth Opportunity, Top Players Cloud Billing, Size, Type, Cost, Applications and Trends

Cloud Billing Market (2020) Report provides an in-depth summary of Cloud Billing Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Cloud Billing Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

MarketsandMarkets estimates the global cloud billing market size would grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the cloud billing market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT, cloud computing, analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and other technologies.

Top Players:

The cloud billing market comprises major solution providers, such as Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce(US), Zuora(US), Aria System(US), BillingPlatform(US), Recurly(US), Jamcracker(US), Cerillion(UK), CGI(Canada), ConnectWise(US), Zoho(India), AppDirect(US), CloudBilling(Netherlands), Chargebee(US), RecVue(US), Cloud Assert(US), CloudXchange.io(India), and Chargify(US).

Research Coverage

The cloud billing market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from solutions and services. Revenue generated from billing type is associated with cloud billing solutions. Further, services revenue is associated variety of services such as managed services, integration and implementation, consulting, and support and maintenance. The market is also segmented based on component, service model, billing type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

This report presents the worldwide Cloud Billing Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of The Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017–2019

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Cloud Billing Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Interviews

Figure 7 Breakup Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 8 Cloud Billing Market: Top-Down And Bottom-Up Approaches

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 1 (Top-Down): Revenue Of Vendors Offering Cloud Billing Solution And Services

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 2 (Bottom-Up): Revenue Of Vendors From Billing Type

2.4 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 11 Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.5 Research Assumptions

Table 2 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

