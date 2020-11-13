Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Domestic Heating Appliances Market

Global Domestic Heating Appliances market: Overview

Domestic heating appliance refers to a system or a device that is utilized in the production of heat to complete different tasks. This device plays the role of a combustion appliance and come with a heat generation capacity of up to 50 kW. Many domestic heating appliances comprise wood-burning stove, immersion rods, solar water heater, space heater, radiator, oil burner, stoves, furnace, electric iron, geysers, fan heater, hot water storage tank, heat spreader, condensing boiler, and heater. Domestic heating appliances find use in both commercial and residential purposes. Growing use of these devices is expected to bolster growth of the global domestic heating appliances market in the years to come.

There has been an increasing demand for safe, energy saving, and high efficient heating appliances in the last few years. In comparison with rural areas, this demand is witnessing rapid rise in the urban areas more, particularly in high tier cities. The desire to live a luxurious and comfortable life with all the modern amenities is likely to encourage individuals invest more in such devices. This factor is likely to work in favor of the global domestic heating appliances market over the tenure of assessment, from 2020 to 2030.

Application and region are the two important parameters based on which the global domestic heating appliances market has been classified.

Global Domestic Heating Appliances market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global domestic heating appliances market is mentioned as below:

In January 2019, Italian manufacturer of heating systems and related products, Ariston Thermo SpA has made an acquisition of Calorex, water heater manufacturing business of Mexican conglomerate Grupo Industrial Saltillo. With this acquisition, it is expected that Ariston Thermo will able to strengthen its position in the manufacturing of water heater and other associated solutions for both commercial and residential purposes.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global domestic heating appliances market comprise the below-mentioned:

Ariston Thermo UK Ltd

Clatronic GmbH Severin Elektrogeräte GmbH

Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd

Honeywell Control Systems Ltd

Quinn Radiators Ltd

Rettig Ltd

Danfoss Randall Ltd

