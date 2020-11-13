Jet Aircraft Market In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth 2020-2025

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Jet Aircraft Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Jet Aircraft Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Boeing (United States), Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (United States), Learjet (United States), Bombardier (United States), Textron Aviation, Inc. (United States), Pilatus Aircraft (Switzerland), Hawker Aircraft (United States), British Aerospace (United Kingdom), Embraer (Brazil), Airbus SE (Netherlands), North American Aviation (United States), Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. (United States) and COMAC (China).

A jet aircraft is an aircraft which is propelled by jet engines. These aircraft achieve its maximum efficiency at lower speed and altitude. Jet aircraft cruise faster than about mach 0.8 (609mph, 981km/h or 273 m/s) at an altitude of 10000-15000 meters or more. Further, a large number of population with high disposable income with the government supporting tourism activities, which is pushing airline carriers to increase their fleet size to cater to this demand, thereby driving the jet aircraft market.

Market Drivers

Increasing Air traffic & Concerns to Enhance Operational Efficiency

Rising Incidence of Terrorist Attacks

Demand for aircraft for Different End-Use Verticals

Market Trend

Introduction of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Power Spaceflight, Military Missiles, Rocketry

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Aircraft Manufacturing

Restraints

Volatility in Global Crude Oil Prices & Slowing Down of the World Economic Growth

High Cost of Aircraft Engines is posing a Challenge for the Manufacturers

Opportunities

Rising Investment in the Airline Sector by the Government

Challenges

Air Pollution Caused By the Exhaust Fumes Generated After the Combustion of Fuel

Lack of Skilled Professionals for the Manufacturing of Aircrafts



COVID-19 Outbreak- Jet Aircraft Market Overview:

If you are involved in the COVID-19 Outbreak- Jet Aircraft industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of COVID-19 Outbreak- Jet Aircraft Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Heavy Aircraft, Medium-sized Aircraft, Light Aircraft, Vary Light Aircraft), Application (Commercial, Private, Military, Other), Jet Engine (Turbojets, Turbofans, Rocket Engines, Ramjets, Pulse Jets)

