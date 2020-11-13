Canned Food Market In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth 2020-2025

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Canned Food Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Canned Food Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Bolton Group (Italy), ConAgra Foods (United States), Del Monte (United States), Kraft Heinz (United States), General Mills (United States), Hormel Foods (United States), Atria Group (Finland), Ayam (Singapore), Bonduelle (France), Campbell Soup (United States) and Nestlé (Switzerland)

The method in which food is packaged in the can to provide a shelf life of ranging from one to five years, while it can be a long life too is term as canned food. This packaging is mostly done in metal cans. The contents of the food are processed and sealed into an airtight container. Canned food products have been accepted worldwide as they have short cooking time, long shelf life, and easy storage. The demand for sealed and tamper-proof steel container food is increasing, as they protect food from harmful bacteria

The research analyst at AMA estimates Canned Food market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 3.8%

Market Drivers

long shelf-life and low prices attract customers

canned food addresses the problem of the convenience of getting food anywhere

Convenience of use as well as its relatively long shelf life compared to fresh food

Market Trend

Cheap alternatives to chilled and frozen food

Technological innovation in food packaging

Increase in the demand for sealed and tamper-proof steel container food

Growing focus on social media marketing and promotions

Growing demand for canned food for adventure activities

Restraints

Suffers from a poor consumer perception of its healthiness and taste quality

Stringent regulations by food associations

The high cost of metals

Introduction of polyethylene terephthalate, and high-density polyethylene materials

Canned foods are subject to the risk of BPA, which is hazardous to health

Opportunities

Change in lifestyle expanding the market, Rapidly growing demand for branded food-products in domestic markets, Global expansion and Demand for high-protein foods



COVID-19 Outbreak- Canned Food Market Overview:

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of COVID-19 Outbreak- Canned Food Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Canned Fish and Seafood, Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits, Canned Ready Meals, Others), Application (Military and defense, School and colleges, Personal consumption, Others), Primary Material (Aluminium, Steel, Tin), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Others)

