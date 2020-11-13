Music Streaming Market Research Report showing Huge Growth till 2027 | Amazon, Inc., Apple Inc., Deezer,, Google Inc., iheartmedia, Inc., Joox, Pandora Media, Inc., SoundCloud, SpotifyTidal

In terms of revenue, the global music streaming market was valued at US$ 26.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 46.99 billion by 2027 and is expected to growat a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Music Streaming Market research report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, size, share, challenges, cost structure, capacity, opportunities, key vendors and competitive analysis. This analytical overview of the market will help to the new and existing player to take an important decision.

Impact of COVID-19Pandemic on Music Streaming Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) inDecember 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factoryshutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain theoutbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. Music and Mediaindustry is also impacted negatively and thus act as a restraining factor forthe growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.One of the critical areas highly impacted is live performances. The industry isfighting back to recover the loss and come-up with new business models. Tomonetize, the companies are coming up with live shows on streaming devices. Inthe first quarter of 2020, the online music subscription was increased byaround 70% YoY, globally. The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economiesand industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and businessshutdowns. The global information and communication technology (ICT) industryis one of the major sectors that is facing severe disruptions such as supply chainbreaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result ofthis outbreak.

Our report covers the critical market information considering the rapid progression & wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 virus on the global economy, and help you understand which countries or business segments are likely to get most affected.

