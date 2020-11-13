UAV propulsion system Market Set to Huge Development by 2027 | Ballard Power Systems Inc., LaunchPoint Technologies Inc., Northwest UAV

Global UAV propulsion system market anticipated fuelling due to the surge in demand for UAV in high-tech regional wars, and the complex counterinsurgency, intelligence, surveillance, and counter-terrorism operations

According to Reportsweb UAV Propulsion System Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The UAV Propulsion System Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the UAV Propulsion System Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some Of The Key Players Of UAV Propulsion System Market:

Ballard Power Systems Inc., LaunchPoint Technologies Inc., Northwest UAV, ORBITAL CORPORATION, Rotron Power Ltd., Safran SA, Hirth Engines GmbH (UMS SKELDAR AG), Honeywell International Inc., Rolls-Royce plc, BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co., Ltd., Sky Power GmbH, UAV Propulsion Tech, and UAV Turbines, Inc

Global UAV propulsion system market anticipated growing with a CAGR of over 13.7% during 2020-2027. The primary factors are the rise in demand for lightweight; more fuel-efficient engines permit usage of expensive payload for a given mission without significantly affecting the size and cost of the UAV. Additionally, the shift towards the development of fuel cell and solar power, which are a viable alternative to small internal combustion engines, given their low heat and noise profile will propel the growth of the UAV propulsion system market in the future periods. Further, the growing usage of fuel-cell based for its improved reliability over small internal combustion engines and enhancing safe and low maintenance operation is strengthening the market growth. The rising application of UAVs for surveillance and attack purposes, along with the increasing demand for spare parts of the propulsion system is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the UAV Propulsion System market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall UAV Propulsion System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

