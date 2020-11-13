How to Watch Crawford vs Brook Live Stream Online,Free Fight Card,Time, Location, boxing

Welcome to watch Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook Live Stream online On 14 th November at Bubble, MGM Grand Las Vegas, U.S. The undercard will start at 7 p.m and will face off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Crawford vs. Brook Main Fight card will brought card will broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and Undercard (ESPN+).



How to watch Stream Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook live on ESPN

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

The fight will also be aired on ESPN. ESPN Deportes (available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu) will provide a Spanish simulcast of the main card. A variety of free trials are available.

Here’s how to watch the fight on ESPN::

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (30 USD/month), fuboTV (60 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month). You may need a U.S. credit card or Paypal account.Sit back and enjoy!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android or iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app on (Android or iOS).

Learn more about watching YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV , Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Stream the Crawford vs. Brook undercard fights on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year

You can tune in to the undercard fights live on ESPN+, which costs 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch boxing live on ESPN:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).Enjoy the fight!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching ESPN with ExpressVPN.

Watch boxing highlights on YouTube

You can check out the latest boxing highlights, scores, commentary, and news on a variety of YouTube channels.

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.Go to the Showtime Sports YouTube channel, the DAZN YouTube channel, the ESPN YouTube channel, and the PBC On FOX YouTube channel.Enjoy!

What time will Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook start?

Terence Crawford and Kell Brook will face off on November 14, in the Bubble, MGM Grand Las Vegas, U.S. at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. The undercard starts at 7 p.m.

Crawford vs. Brook record: Who’s the better fighter?

Name Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford Kell ‘The Special One’ Brook

Boxing Record 36-0-0 (27 KOs) 39-2-0 (27 KOs)

Birthdate September 28, 1987 (33) May 3, 1986 (34)

Category Welterweight Welterweight

Height 5’ 8’’ (173 cm) 5’ 9’’ (175 cm)

Years active 2008-present 2004-present

Crawford vs. Brook fight card

Main card (ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

Terence Crawford (36-0-0) vs. Kell Brook (39-2-0) – Welterweight

Elvis Rodriguez (10-0-1) vs. TBD – Super Lightweight

Undercard (ESPN+)

Abraham Nova (19-0-0) vs. TBD – Junior lightweight

Elvis Rodriguez (10-0-1) vs. Wesley Ferrer (14-1-1) – Junior

welterweight

Edwin Rodriguez (11-5-1) vs. Joshua Greer Jr. (8-1-0) – Bantamweight

Tyler Howard (18-0-0) vs. Keandrae Leatherwood (22-7-1) –

Middleweight

Raymond Muratalla (10-0-0) vs. TBD – Lightweight

Duke Ragan (2-0-0) vs. Rafael Morales (3-1-0) – Featherweight

Juan Alberto Flores (2-0-1) vs. Vegas Larfield (1-0-0) – Bantamweight

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook fight odds

-1250 Terence Crawford

+550 Kell Brook

