Telecom Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Telecom market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Telecom market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Telecom market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Telecommunications, or telecommunications (English: Telecommunication), is a way of communication using electromagnetic equipment to transmit information by wire, radio or light. Telecommunications originated in cable telegram and cable telephone invented in nineteenth Century. The invention of radio in twentieth Century and the emergence and development of electronic tubes, transistors and integrated circuits brought telecommunications to a new period of development. The applications of wireless telegraphy, broadcasting, television, satellite communications, data communications, fiber communication, and the Internet, etc. Profound changes have taken place in the human society.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Telecom in US$ by the following Product Segments: RF-Based, NB-IoT, LPWAN

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company

Verizon

China Mobile

NTT

Deutsche Telekom

China Telecom

Telefonica

Softbank

Vodafone

Orange

AT&T

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RF-Based

NB-IoT

LPWAN

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Production

Transportation

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Telecom in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Telecom Manufacturers

Telecom Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Telecom Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Telecom market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Telecom Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Telecom

1.1 Telecom Market Overview

1.1.1 Telecom Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Telecom Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Telecom Market by Type

1.3.1 RF-Based

1.3.2 NB-IoT

1.3.3 LPWAN

1.4 Telecom Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Industrial Production

1.4.2 Transportation

1.4.3 Others

Chapter Two: Global Telecom Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Telecom Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 AT&T

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Telecom Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Verizon

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Telecom Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 China Mobile

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Telecom Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 NTT

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Telecom Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Deutsche Telekom

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Telecom Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 China Telecom

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Telecom Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Telefonica

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Telecom Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Softbank

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Telecom Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Vodafone

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Telecom Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Orange

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Telecom Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Telecom Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Telecom Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Telecom Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Telecom in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Telecom

Chapter Five: United States Telecom Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Telecom Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Telecom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Telecom Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Telecom Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Telecom Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Telecom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Telecom Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Telecom Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Telecom Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Telecom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Telecom Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Telecom Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Telecom Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Telecom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Telecom Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Telecom Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Telecom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Telecom Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Telecom Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Telecom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Telecom Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Telecom Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Telecom Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Telecom Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Telecom Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Telecom Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Telecom Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Telecom Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Telecom Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Telecom Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Telecom Market Dynamics

12.1 Telecom Market Opportunities

12.2 Telecom Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Telecom Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Telecom Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

