Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Industry 2020: market research report: product price, market size, share and growth rate of each type Forecast 2023
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Database Operation Management
Database Maintenance Management
Segmentation by application:
Large Enterprise
SME
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Oracle Corporation
Embarcadero Technologies
SAP (Germany)
IBM Corporation
MarkLogic
Hewlett-Packard
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon WebServices
Enterprise
InterSystems
Cloudera
MariaDB Corporation
Teradata
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Database Operation Management
2.2.2 Database Maintenance Management
2.3 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprise
2.4.2 SME
2.5 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) by Players
3.1 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) by Regions
4.1 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) by Countries
7.2 Europe Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Oracle Corporation
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Product Offered
11.1.3 Oracle Corporation Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Oracle Corporation News
11.2 Embarcadero Technologies
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Product Offered
11.2.3 Embarcadero Technologies Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Embarcadero Technologies News
11.3 SAP (Germany)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Product Offered
11.3.3 SAP (Germany) Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 SAP (Germany) News
11.4 IBM Corporation
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Product Offered
11.4.3 IBM Corporation Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 IBM Corporation News
11.5 MarkLogic
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Product Offered
11.5.3 MarkLogic Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 MarkLogic News
11.6 Hewlett-Packard
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Product Offered
11.6.3 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Hewlett-Packard News
11.7 Microsoft Corporation
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Product Offered
11.7.3 Microsoft Corporation Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Microsoft Corporation News
11.8 Amazon WebServices
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Product Offered
11.8.3 Amazon WebServices Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Amazon WebServices News
11.9 Enterprise
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Product Offered
11.9.3 Enterprise Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Enterprise News
11.10 InterSystems
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Product Offered
11.10.3 InterSystems Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 InterSystems News
11.11 Cloudera
11.12 MariaDB Corporation
11.13 Teradata
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
