Global M Commerce Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
In 2017, the global M Commerce market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Ericsson Inc.
PayPal
Visa
MasterCard
IBM
Mopay Inc
Oxygen8
SAP
Amazon Inc.
Apple Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Smart Phone
Tablets
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Reservation/Ticket Booking
Bill Payments
Mobile Wallets
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global M Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the M Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of M Commerce are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global M Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Smart Phone
1.4.3 Tablets
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global M Commerce Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 Reservation/Ticket Booking
1.5.4 Bill Payments
1.5.5 Mobile Wallets
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 M Commerce Market Size
2.2 M Commerce Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 M Commerce Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 M Commerce Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 M Commerce Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global M Commerce Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global M Commerce Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global M Commerce Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 M Commerce Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players M Commerce Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into M Commerce Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global M Commerce Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global M Commerce Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States M Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 M Commerce Key Players in United States
5.3 United States M Commerce Market Size by Type
5.4 United States M Commerce Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe M Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 M Commerce Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe M Commerce Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe M Commerce Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China M Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 M Commerce Key Players in China
7.3 China M Commerce Market Size by Type
7.4 China M Commerce Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan M Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 M Commerce Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan M Commerce Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan M Commerce Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia M Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 M Commerce Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia M Commerce Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia M Commerce Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India M Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 M Commerce Key Players in India
10.3 India M Commerce Market Size by Type
10.4 India M Commerce Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America M Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 M Commerce Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America M Commerce Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America M Commerce Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Ericsson Inc.
12.1.1 Ericsson Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 M Commerce Introduction
12.1.4 Ericsson Inc. Revenue in M Commerce Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ericsson Inc. Recent Development
12.2 PayPal
12.2.1 PayPal Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 M Commerce Introduction
12.2.4 PayPal Revenue in M Commerce Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 PayPal Recent Development
12.3 Visa
12.3.1 Visa Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 M Commerce Introduction
12.3.4 Visa Revenue in M Commerce Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Visa Recent Development
12.4 MasterCard
12.4.1 MasterCard Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 M Commerce Introduction
12.4.4 MasterCard Revenue in M Commerce Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 MasterCard Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 M Commerce Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in M Commerce Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Google
12.6.1 Google Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 M Commerce Introduction
12.6.4 Google Revenue in M Commerce Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Google Recent Development
12.7 Mopay Inc
12.7.1 Mopay Inc Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 M Commerce Introduction
12.7.4 Mopay Inc Revenue in M Commerce Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Mopay Inc Recent Development
12.8 Oxygen8
12.8.1 OxygenChapter Eight: Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 M Commerce Introduction
12.8.4 OxygenChapter Eight: Revenue in M Commerce Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 OxygenChapter Eight: Recent Development
12.9 SAP
12.9.1 SAP Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 M Commerce Introduction
12.9.4 SAP Revenue in M Commerce Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 SAP Recent Development
12.10 Amazon Inc.
12.10.1 Amazon Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 M Commerce Introduction
12.10.4 Amazon Inc. Revenue in M Commerce Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Amazon Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Apple Inc
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
