Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2294084

The key players covered in this study

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

BAE Systems, Inc. (UK)

Bayshore Networks (US)

Belden Inc. (US)

Carbon Black, Inc. (US)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Claroty (US)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (US)

FirEye, Inc. (US)

Fortinet, Inc. (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Indegy (US)

McAfee LLC (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Firewall

Antivirus/Anti–Malware

Firewall

Virtualization Security

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Power

Energy and utilities

Transportation systems

Chemical and manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-industrial-control-systems-ics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Firewall

1.4.3 Antivirus/Anti–Malware

1.4.4 Firewall

1.4.5 Virtualization Security

1.4.6 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Power

1.5.3 Energy and utilities

1.5.4 Transportation systems

1.5.5 Chemical and manufacturing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size

2.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

12.1.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Recent Development

12.2 AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

12.2.1 AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction

12.2.4 AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia) Recent Development

12.3 BAE Systems, Inc. (UK)

12.3.1 BAE Systems, Inc. (UK) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction

12.3.4 BAE Systems, Inc. (UK) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 BAE Systems, Inc. (UK) Recent Development

12.4 Bayshore Networks (US)

12.4.1 Bayshore Networks (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction

12.4.4 Bayshore Networks (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Bayshore Networks (US) Recent Development

12.5 Belden Inc. (US)

12.5.1 Belden Inc. (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction

12.5.4 Belden Inc. (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Belden Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.6 Carbon Black, Inc. (US)

12.6.1 Carbon Black, Inc. (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction

12.6.4 Carbon Black, Inc. (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Carbon Black, Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.7 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

12.7.1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction

12.7.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel) Recent Development

12.8 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

12.8.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction

12.8.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.9 Claroty (US)

12.9.1 Claroty (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction

12.9.4 Claroty (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Claroty (US) Recent Development

12.10 CyberArk Software Ltd. (US)

12.10.1 CyberArk Software Ltd. (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction

12.10.4 CyberArk Software Ltd. (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 CyberArk Software Ltd. (US) Recent Development

12.11 FirEye, Inc. (US)

12.12 Fortinet, Inc. (US)

12.13 General Electric Company (US)

12.14 Honeywell International Inc. (US)

12.15 IBM Corporation (US)

12.16 Indegy (US)

12.17 McAfee LLC (US)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2294084

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155