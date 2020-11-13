Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2294084
The key players covered in this study
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia)
BAE Systems, Inc. (UK)
Bayshore Networks (US)
Belden Inc. (US)
Carbon Black, Inc. (US)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
Claroty (US)
CyberArk Software Ltd. (US)
FirEye, Inc. (US)
Fortinet, Inc. (US)
General Electric Company (US)
Honeywell International Inc. (US)
IBM Corporation (US)
Indegy (US)
McAfee LLC (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Firewall
Antivirus/Anti–Malware
Firewall
Virtualization Security
Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Power
Energy and utilities
Transportation systems
Chemical and manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-industrial-control-systems-ics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Firewall
1.4.3 Antivirus/Anti–Malware
1.4.4 Firewall
1.4.5 Virtualization Security
1.4.6 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Power
1.5.3 Energy and utilities
1.5.4 Transportation systems
1.5.5 Chemical and manufacturing
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size
2.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
12.1.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Recent Development
12.2 AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia)
12.2.1 AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction
12.2.4 AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia) Recent Development
12.3 BAE Systems, Inc. (UK)
12.3.1 BAE Systems, Inc. (UK) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction
12.3.4 BAE Systems, Inc. (UK) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 BAE Systems, Inc. (UK) Recent Development
12.4 Bayshore Networks (US)
12.4.1 Bayshore Networks (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction
12.4.4 Bayshore Networks (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Bayshore Networks (US) Recent Development
12.5 Belden Inc. (US)
12.5.1 Belden Inc. (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction
12.5.4 Belden Inc. (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Belden Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.6 Carbon Black, Inc. (US)
12.6.1 Carbon Black, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction
12.6.4 Carbon Black, Inc. (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Carbon Black, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.7 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
12.7.1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction
12.7.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel) Recent Development
12.8 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
12.8.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.9 Claroty (US)
12.9.1 Claroty (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction
12.9.4 Claroty (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Claroty (US) Recent Development
12.10 CyberArk Software Ltd. (US)
12.10.1 CyberArk Software Ltd. (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Introduction
12.10.4 CyberArk Software Ltd. (US) Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 CyberArk Software Ltd. (US) Recent Development
12.11 FirEye, Inc. (US)
12.12 Fortinet, Inc. (US)
12.13 General Electric Company (US)
12.14 Honeywell International Inc. (US)
12.15 IBM Corporation (US)
12.16 Indegy (US)
12.17 McAfee LLC (US)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2294084
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155